Fortnite x Power Rangers Collab: Megazord Mythic, All Skins, Release Date
For over two decades, the mighty Power Rangers have protected the world from supernatural threat and served iconic fight scenes. Now, the team will step into a new era with an upcoming Fortnite collaboration, including several skins, a Dino Megazord appearance, a mysterious Mythic Item and more. Here's everything to know about the event, its release date and what it means for Fortnite fans.
Go Power Rangers! New Fortnite Collab
As Fortnite Season 4's release date approaches, a slew of leaks has arrived with tidbits of information about collabs and the patch's theme. Spartans from Halo and characters from DC's series Peacemaker will pop up, and Fortnite fans were excited to spot another nostalgic franchise in the mix: the title will release a Power Rangers collaboration soon, including themed cosmetics and key characters from the classic series.
Epic Games officially announced the drop on August 5 2025, when Fortnite's official X.com account posted a teaser. The video showed the Power Rangers team battling insect-like aliens alongside the Peely banana skin, with a caption reading:
"This season will be Shock 'N Awesome! You think bugs would wait for Morphin Time to be over before they start fightin'??"
When Will the Fortnite x Power Rangers Collab Release?
The Fortnite x Power Rangers collab will reportedly release in mid-August. This means it arrives shortly after the Chapter 6 Season 4 update, which has a "Shock 'N Awesome" theme. The Season focuses on tech-savvy superheroes and villainous alien invaders, so the Power Rangers will fit right in.
New Megazord Mythic
The mighty Megazords, which combine several smaller beings into giant robots, are some of Power Rangers' most memorable characters. In particular, the Dino Megazord is a fan-favorite. It assembles five Dinozords into a behemoth complete with laser eyes and a sweeping sword, and stars in many of the series' iconic fight scenes.
According to online leakers, including @ShiinaBR, the Dino Megazord will arrive to Fortnite during Season 3 as part of the Power Rangers collab. It's still unclear how exactly the character will factor into gameplay.
@ShiinaBR's leaks allege that the Power Rangers x Fortnite collab will also result in a Mythic, possibly related to Dino Megazord. If this is the case, Dino Megazord would likely arrive as a Battle Royale boss battle, as killing a boss is typically the main way to obtain Mythic Items. It would also have significant meta implications, since players can use the Mythic during Competitive matches.
What's in the Fortnite x Power Rangers Collab?
According to Epic Games partner and Fortnite leak account @ShiinaBR, the Power Rangers skin set will be released as the "Mighty Morphin" bundle. It includes plenty of Power Rangers-themed cosmetics, with several costumes and a Jam Track. In addition, there are reportedly several color variants for each of the main Rangers.
The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Bundle includes:
- Red Ranger Skin
- Black Ranger Skin
- Pink Ranger Skin
- Yellow Ranger Skin
- Blue Ranger Skin
- 'Go Go Power Rangers' Redux Jam Track
How Much Does the Fortnite x Power Rangers Collab Cost?
Fortnite has not yet revealed how much the Power Rangers collab will cost. Since the skins are available in a bundle, players can choose to purchase them all together or individually. As a set, the Mighty Morphin collab will cost more, but have a better overall value.
The Mighty Morphin bundle will cost V-Bucks, Fortnite's premium currency. V-Bucks are available in the Currency Shop and currently cost 8.99 USD for 1,000.
How to Get the Fortnite x Power Rangers Collab
Once it arrives, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers bundle will be available in the Fortnite Shop, located at the top-left corner of the home screen. It should show up as a featured offering with its own tab. After purchasing the set, they will immediately show up in the player's cosmetics Locker, available to the right of the Shop tab. Here, users can immediately get to morphin', equip their desired costume and start saving the world.
Esports and In-Game Impact
After every skin release, Fortnite usually experiences a brief player count increase which translates to better in-game experiences. Especially in Ranked play, gamers will probably notice faster queue times and more active lobbies.
The aforementioned Dino Megazord will also likely impact Competitive queue. Perhaps Megazord's potential boss battle could provide players with buff advantages, or it could drop a rare Mythic item.