Fortnite Leak: Iconic Power Rangers Villain Will Offer a Powerful Boon
It's a Power Rangers summer. The Mighty Morphin' heroes are front and center in the new Fortnite season with new skins, pickaxes, and a ton of content headed to the game over the coming months. The rangers are playing such a pivotal role in the story of Fortnite in Chapter 6 Season 4 that Epic Games lovingly recreated a classing Power Rangers battle for the season reveal trailer.
We already know there's more iconic Power Rangers stuff headed to Fortnite this season, like the leaked MegaZord that's rumored to operate like Godzilla did in seasons past. But now, dataminers have discovered new info that suggests the Power Rangers integration into this alien invasion season may go deeper than we could have predicted.
Rita Repulsa Leaked for Future Fortnite Update
Fortnite dataminer Wensoing has uncovered information of a new Boon granted by the original villain of the Power Rangers franchise: Rita Repulsa. According to the leak, "Rita Repulsa's Support" will grant the player a random ammo type every few seconds.
The boon is expected to drop into the game alongside the Megazord on September 16. This lends further credence to the notion that the September 16 update could be heavily themed around Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers complete with new weapons, mythics, and POIs.
A Big Power Rangers Update is Coming Next Month
We've seen similar trends in recent seasons. The highly-acclaimed superhero season that just wrapped up prominently featured Superman in its promotion, but it took a couple updates before the Man of Steel made his way into the game as a playable transformation.
Fortnite has been more and more comfortable with warping the meta around its big IP collabs in recent seasons so there's no reason to think we won't see the same thing play out with this season.
Of course, the big difference between Super and the current Shock n' Awesome game that we're playing now is that the previous season was entirely themed around superheroes. While the Power Rangers engage with aliens, the bug-like invaders currently terrorizing the Fortnite map aren't part of the Power Rangers canon. Still, if we're going to get to turn in to the Megazord and Rita Repulsa is granting players ammo, it seems like a safe bet that at least a portion of the season will be dedicated to the Power Rangers.
Now the only big question is just how deep into the franchise that update will go. Will we see any characters from series beyond Mighty Morphin'? Will we get to drive cars from Power Rangers Turbo?
Even if we stay in the original run, there are plenty of other iconic villains that could play a role. If Rita is coming, maybe we'll see Lord Zedd or Master Vile make an appearance.
Esports Impact
The finale of the FNCS season is just a few weeks away. Every bit of datamined info about new boons, mythics, or weapons could give esports pros a bit more of a sense of what the meta will look like on game day.
Fortunately, the Power Rangers update looks like it won't hit until just after the FNCS season concludes. The finals are set for September 6-7 while the Power Rangers changes look like they won't hit until the 16th. While it would be fun to see the best players in the world try to deal with a giant Megazord running around, it's probably for the best that they'll have more time in the current meta to refine their strategies, then come home and stream the new insanity that the Power Rangers villains and robots bring to the game.