How to Watch the Fortnite Pro-Am - All Teams, Schedule, & More
The FNCS has been home to the top Fortnite players for years, and they're always looking for ways to increase viewership and public interest in esports. A new competition is coming on May 10th, so get pumped up for the latest battle.
The Fortnite Pro-Am is about to heat up, as 20 talented teams unite to host a huge event filled with esports athletes and content creators alike. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the Pro-Am, plus a full list of competing teams.
What is the Fortnite Pro-Am?
The Fortnite Pro-Am is a competition which combines esports players with famous creators for the ultimate mix of competitors. It'll take place in Reload Duos, with one FNCS athlete and one creator per team. The winning duo takes home $50,000, though the entire prize pool is $500,000.
With 20 teams, you'll recognize dozens of familiar names. The Pro-Am's format will make it more challenging for FNCS athletes who are used to Battle Royale, as Reload is an entirely different monster.
Watch Options for the Fortnite Pro-Am
Since the Pro-Am is an official esports tournament, you can watch the entire event live on the Fortnite Twitch channel. For fans who can't catch the event initially, you'll be able view past clips and recordings of the Pro-Am on Twitch following its conclusion.
Many notable creators, like MrSavage, will be competing alongside a talented esports athlete, but popular Fortnite YouTubers who aren't in the competitor lineup might even stream the Pro-Am with their live reactions.
Schedule for the Fortnite Pro-Am
The Pro-Am is a relatively short esports tournament, so it'll only last for a few hours. The first match is set to begin on May 10th at 4:10 PM Eastern Time, while the finals will take place 2-3 hours later. We've listed the start time for all time zones below so that you don't miss out on any Pro-Am action.
Zone
Time
PDT
1:10 PM
EDT
4:10 PM
UTC
9:10 PM
CET
10:10 PM
What Teams are Competing in the Pro-Am?
There are 20 teams in the Pro-Am's roster, though a few warrant extra attention from fans. Famous names include Bugha, Peterbot, and even MrSavage as they get ready to compete in one of the most interesting tournaments in Fortnite's history.
Below you'll find two essential teams that could win a slice of the Pro-Am's prize pot, plus a full list of competitors.
Peterbot
Since Peterbot is teaming up with AussieAntics, the duo will likely dominate. His most recent feat, Peterbot won the FNCS Global Championship in 2024, so he's a fresh name who still holds the title of champ.
AussieAntics is a competitive Fortnite streamer who has proved his skill live for an audience. Unlike some of the creators in the Pro-Am, AussieAntics has had some involvement in Fortnite's esports scene, so he's the perfect pairing for Peterbot.
Mongraal
Mongraal is joining forces with Ali-A during the Pro-Am, which could spell victory for this duo. Mongraal rose to fame at only 13 for his exceptional build battle skills and precise aim, so it's not too difficult to imagine the prodigy winning the Pro-Am.
Ali-A also has a wealth of experience competing in Fortnite competitively on stream, though his esports experience is limited. If you'd like to catch up on the latest in Mongraal's career, check out our recent interview with the esports titan.
Full List of Competitors
The list below lays out every duo competing in the Fortnite Pro-Am on May 10th.
• Cooper & Zemie
• Nick Eh 30 & Queasy
• Jacob & Kami
• Cold & CouRageJD
• PodaSai & Nikof
• Alex & Loserfruit
• Moxie & SypherPK
• Veno & Reddysh
• Setty & Daya
• Lacy & Clix
• Captain Shota & Koyota
• Sommerset & Th0masHD
• AussieAntics & Peterbot
• Khanada & Stable Ronaldo
• Amar & Rezon
• Bugha & TypicalGamer
• MrSavage & Lachlan
• Regs & Nate Hill
• Mongraal & Ali-A
• 916Gon & FlakesPower
Will the Pro-Am be Held Again in 2026?
The 2025 Fortnite Pro-Am is one of the first iterations of its kind. Since it brings together famous personalities and FNCS athletes, this could be a great opportunity to grow the esports fan base.
If the Pro-Am gains widespread popularity this May, then it may come back for another round in 2026. Esports is always growing as an industry, so Fortnite isn't slowing down.
Get ready to watch legendary pros like Mongraal, Moxie, and Bugha compete for the $50,000 grand prize, as they'll surely be bringing their secret strategies to the Pro-Am.