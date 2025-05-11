Peterbot & AussieAntics Win the Fortnite Pro-am
The Fortnite Pro-Am came to a conclusion this evening as twenty renowned duos fought to secure the top-place prize of $50,000 dollars. Dynamic competitors like Bugha and Peterbot lit up the stage alongside famous creators from the Fortnite community.
We're going to break down the top takeaways from the Fortnite Pro-Am and reveal which teams performed best overall. The Pro-Am just finished, but we're already looking forward to the next showdown between esports legends!
What is the Pro-Am?
For FNCS fans, the Pro-Am presented a completely fresh format. Twenty duos competed to test their mettle in the spin-off Reload mode. The twist? Each team had one social media creator and one FNCS athlete, so a duo's roster truly played a part in their success during the Pro-Am.
The grand prize of $50,000 was hard to pass up, so famous competitors came from all around the globe to grab a piece of the $500,000 prize pool. Though only two champions were crowned, every team had a chance to gain the attention of the esports fan-base.
The Pro-Am's choice of game mode offered a different experience for competitors, but it was a nice way to shake up the FNCS.
Who Won the Fortnite Pro-Am?
Previous FNCS champ Peterbot and streamer AussieAntics placed first in the Fortnite Pro-Am due to earning the most points. The impressive duo came out victorious in the fourth round while securing 71 points overall.
Though Nikof and PodaSai won the final match, their point total of 60 didn't surpass Peterbot and AussieAntics' impressive performance. Peterbot won the FNCS Global Championship last year, so his victory during the Pro-Am proves that his skill is transferable between game modes, and that he's not a one-win wonder.
As both Peterbot and AussieAntics add another win to their resumes, esports fans can only watch in awe while they rise to the top of competitive Fortnite. We've compiled every duo in the top five teams below, along with their chunk of the prize pool.
• Peterbot & AussieAntics - $50,000
• Zemie & Cooper - $45,000
• Setty & Daya - $40,000
• PodaSai & Nikof - $35,000
• StableRonaldo & Khanada - $30,000
How did Aussie and Peterbot React?
Though Peterbot and AussieAntics remained calm throughout the tournament, they reacted with excitement to the announcement of their victory. The duo walked up to the trophy and carried it off the podium together, while Peterbot shared a remark about the Pro-Am.
"It means everything because now I'm a back-to-back LAN winner," Peterbot told the announcer. Winning the Pro-Am opens up an opportunity for Peterbot to win a third consecutive tournament, a truly unimaginable feat.
Aussie then chimed in to say, "I'm pretty proud. He's (Peterbot) the GOAT. Everyone knows this is his win, but I did my best to try to make sure I didn't hold him down, and I didn't stop the run."
This won't be the last we see of Peterbot in 2025, and with his newfound success during the Pro-Am, the athlete could take home the gold at the FNCS Global Championship again this year.
The Most Famous Names in the Pro-Am
Mongraal, Ali-A, Bugha, and Peterbot are a few of the biggest names in Fortnite, and they all had a spot at the Pro-Am. While Mongraal made an explosive comeback, Peterbot was competing to keep his crown.
Clix & Lacy Fought Fiercely in the Second Match
Clix and Lacy managed to win the second game in the Pro-Am, and while the duo started strong, they came out in tenth place at the tournament's conclusion. Many teams proved that they could survive the transition to Reload, while others likely would've preferred good, old Battle Royale.
In the end, the most famous esports athlete in modern Fortnite found success in the Pro-Am, further solidifying Peterbot's place in FNCS history. It looks like we'll be seeing even more of the 17 year-old Fortnite prodigy in the coming months.
How to Watch Clips of the Fortnite Pro-Am
If you couldn't watch the Fortnite Pro-Am live while it was happening, then you can catch the entire tournament for free on the Fortnite Competitive YouTube channel.
Though the Pro-Am has come to an end in Los Angeles, the FNCS season is just heating up. There'll be plenty of opportunities for the other athletes to make a comeback in 2025. The presence of Mongraal and Bugha in the Pro-Am was truly a blast from the past for OG Fortnite fans, so hopefully they'll appear more in future competitions.