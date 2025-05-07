Fortnite Pull of The Force Update: Mace Windu, Darth Maul, Server Downtime Schedule
Fortnite is one of the most popular multiplayer games in history, and it's still going strong by introducing fresh content and crossovers seven years after its initial launch. The long-awaited Star Wars season just kicked off last week, but another update is already on the horizon.
On May 8th, you'll be able to jump into even more Star Wars action as new powers and outfits are introduced to Fortnite at light speed. Here's everything coming to Epic's battle royale tomorrow, plus when the adventure begins in your time zone.
When Does the 5/8 Update Release?
The May 8th patch goes live tomorrow, and it's bringing extra intergalactic powers you can use to defeat opposing Stormtroopers. Fortnite servers typically go offline for maintenance around 4 AM Eastern Time. Downtime could be different for the 5/8 update, but there's no official word from Epic Games yet.
The table below includes a few popular time zones and when you can expect to see the servers go offline for the upcoming update.
Time Zone
Predicted Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
How Will a New Star Wars Update Affect Competitive Fortnite?
With another patch comes new ways to defeat your foes, which will have a major effect on ranked play. Force Throw is the biggest addition, as it allows the user to send rocks flying towards enemies, according to Fortnite's newest trailer.
Launching set pieces will likely deal damage, but Force Throw's true use is in its destruction capabilities. You can launch objects at player builds to destroy them, offering a new way to counter building.
Since building is the core mechanic of Fortnite and counters for it are lacking in Season 3, Force Throw will be a great way to even the playing field. A new combat update will switch up Fortnite for esports pros and casual fans alike, so let's jump into everything you'll encounter in the 5/8 update.
What's Coming to Fortnite in the 5/8 Update?
The first update for Season 3 is on its way, and it's adding one of Star Wars' strongest powers. The Force is coming to Fortnite, plus a few new NPCs and a way to guarantee a lightsaber drop.
Receive Training in the Force
According to the trailer for Fortnite's 5/8 update, players can train in the Force, unlocking a powerful way to control external set pieces on the Island. You'll be able to launch environmental objects, like rocks, at nearby players and structures, dealing massive damage.
We don't yet know how much damage Force Throw will deal, but it'll likely be strong since this power is based around the most iconic ability in Star Wars. There'll be a special way to learn Force Throw too, so here's everything you need to know.
How to Unlock Force Pull & Force Throw
Players won't have access to Force Pull immediately after dropping from the Battle Bus. The trailer's description explains that you can unlock a new ability by training with Hologram Mace Windu or Sith Lord Darth Maul. Both characters will teach a different trick; Force Pull or Force Throw, respectively.
Mace Windu will gift you a purple lightsaber and teach Force Pull, a power-packed attack that can pull in nearby enemies and objects. Darth Maul is the one to talk to about learning Force Throw, which launches objects at opposing players to damage them and their structures, plus he'll grant you a red lightsaber for your hard work.
Training with Star Wars characters will soon be the meta strategy for Season 3, especially for players who need a way to counter builders. Everything regarding Mace Windu and Darth Maul will probably be officially revealed tomorrow, so read on to see what else is coming to Fortnite.
New NPCs Land on the Star Wars Island
In addition to Hologram Mace Windu and Sith Lord Darth Maul, a few other characters are about to drop onto the Chapter 6 Island, too. The Fortnite trailer states that Leia, Luke, and Han Solo are joining the fight, each offering a host of useful services.
RELATED: Dataminers Discover Potential Theme for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
The introduction of more Star Wars characters is a good thing for fans, and they'll likely sell items if you speak to them. As we move further into Season 3, more and more familiar faces could appear at POIs around the Island.
Item Shop Updates
Leaks posted by SpushFNBR and HYPEX have revealed another upcoming Star Wars skin. Mace Windu may be coming to the Item Shop on May 9th, one day after tomorrow's update. The outfit is rumored to cost 1,500 V-Bucks, while a bundle with Mace Windu's entire set could be available for 2,000.
There are already plenty of Star Wars characters in the battle pass, so hopefully we'll see even more new faces in the Item Shop throughout the next week.