Fortnite: Reboot Van Upgrade on the Way? - What We Know
The competitive scene in Fortnite has undergone massive changes since the battle royale's release. New weapons, locations, and even mechanics have helped Fortnite evolve over time, often taking inspiration from other FPS titles.
Another change may be coming to Fortnite soon relating to Reboot Vans. These vehicles are all around the Island and allow you to revive your teammates once they've died. We're going to break down exactly how Reboot Vans may change in the near future and how it'll affect the competitive community.
Reboot Vans are Getting an Upgrade
One of the most popular mechanics in Fortnite is the Reboot Van. Coming back to life after death is important in a team-based battle royale, since a squad of four players can easily defeat a solo competitor in seconds. Even when players do reboot, they only have immediate access to a weak weapon.
X influencers Loolo_WRLD and Wensoing recently shared new info from the game files that reveals an enhanced respawn mechanic that would allow rebooted players to spawn with higher-tier loot. The items may include extra building materials, ammo, shield potions, and even a rare Holo Twister Assault Rifle. A release date for this mechanic is still up in the air though.
What's Currently Available When a Player Reboots?
Currently, all you receive after respawning is a small amount of wood and a basic gun, such as a pistol. Even more items may be added to the reboot loot pool if this update goes live, but extra shield and materials are a good place to start.
It's unclear if you'll need to perform extra tasks to reboot teammates with better gear. If respawning competitors are offered powerful items, then pro players may fear death less, leading to more aggressive play-styles in general.
How Will Upgraded Reboot Vans Affect Competitive Fortnite?
If Epic Games does go through with its Reboot Van update, then team-based competitive Fortnite will change significantly. Teammates will revive with extra shield, ammo, and even building materials, which will create a more balanced challenge while fighting against enemies with a full inventory of loot.
The Holo Twister AR is a very powerful gun due to its range and damage, so rebooted players will be in a better position to deal damage from afar. Additionally, players who are less worried about dying may approach fights more aggressively, creating a more chaotic battlefield.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.