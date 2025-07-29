Release Date for The Simpsons Fortnite Mini-Season Confirmed
Cartoon crossovers are a favorite of Fortnite fans, especially for adult animated shows. Family Guy and Rick & Morty have both had numerous days in the sun, so it's time for The Simpsons to shine down upon Tilted Towers.
According to recent reports by Fortnite leakers, The Simpsons is getting its own mini-season in Chapter 6, and we may already know the release date. Get ready to return to Springfield, because Homer is about to drop into Fortnite: Battle Royale.
When Does The Simpsons Collaboration Begin?
According to a post by FortniteBR, The Simpsons crossover begins on November 1st, so it'll likely be the final season of Chapter 6. If The Simpsons is introduced as a mini-season, then there's a ton of opportunity to incorporate all of the most prominent adult characters from the animated show, like Marge, Homer, and even side characters.
What's Coming in The Simpsons Crossover?
Nothing about The Simpsons crossover has been confirmed by Epic Games, but it's realistic to assume that it will include new locales and skins. Read on to hear our predictions on what might appear in the upcoming collab with The Simpsons.
Springfield POIs
The most likely addition in a Simpsons collab is a new set of POIs, which will probably originate from the town of Springfield. It's possible that other locations from the decades-old show will appear, but a Springfield map is a strong bet.
New Battle Pass
A new battle pass is introduced with every season that Fortnite releases, so even a Simpsons mini-season should include its own variation of the popular reward pass. Homer, Marge, or even Ned Flanders could be in the lineup for skins. While the main children would be great additions, it's rare for Fortnite to add child characters to its roster.
Regardless of which characters are introduced, the Battle Pass will be full of memorable collectibles from the cartoon, though it may be smaller than previous passes if The Simpsons make their debut in a mini-season.
Esports Impact: Cartoon Combat
The introduction of The Simpsons in Season 6 may affect more than just the casual fan base. With a new arsenal of equipment likely incoming, we can expect combat to change significantly, which could have a massive effect on the esports scene for Fortnite.
The last mini-season, Fortnite Galactic Battle, brought Star Wars-themed weapons, POIs, and mythics to the map. The season completely overhauled the loot table and forced players to adapt to an unprecedented meta. While reception to the Star Wars season was mixed, development of the Simpsons map has likely be going on for some time so it's unclear just how much Fortnite will be able to incorporate player and esports pro feedback into this new mini-season.
Though the weapons that could be released are up in the air, it's likely that The Simpsons mini-season will bring new POIs that are present in Springfield, like Homer's house or the Springfield General Hospital. An updated map, whether it be for Battle Royale or Reload, would surely introduce a new hot drop meta to one of Fortnite's core experiences.