Fortnite Reload Update Includes Duos and More Shotguns
Fortnite got a major update today that's bringing some exciting changes to Reload mode.
Patch v30.20.01 dropped, bringing balance adjustments and some new content. The gameplay will feel different going forward and we now have Duos for Reload. Here's everything you need to know about the June 27 patch.
Fortnite July 27 Patch Notes
Fortnite's newest patch notes have a few big updates for Reload:
- Duos added to Reload
- Crawl speed increased
- Shotguns appear in chests more often
- Exotic and Mythic items dropping less often
Reload has been a massive hit with Fortnite players so far. In fact, it has even reduced the amount of gamers in the battle royale and LEGO modes, with them opting to play Reload instead. But so far, it has only been squads. Duos will allow for a lot more chaos since players will need to be aggressive to stay alive and get kills while their teammate is waiting to spawn back in.
A few other changes have peaked player interest as well. The crawl speed has been increased when you're "down but not out." This will allow you to find cover faster and have a better possibility of getting revived since you won't be out in the open and can get to teammates faster.
The increase in shotguns may also change up the meta in Reload. With a smaller map and less players, having more shotguns will encourage more aggressive, in-your-face fights. At the same time, reducing Exotic and Mythic item drops will ensure that there's a bit more balance and players don't feel overpowered by opponents as easily.