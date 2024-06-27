What to Expect With Fortnite Reload
Fortnite is constantly coming out with new content to appease players and keep the game fresh. This ranges from new chapters, new seasons, and various weapon changes.
Some of them are limited time, such as the Boogie Bombs while others such as cosmetics seem to stick around. Now, there's another mode added to the game for you to enjoy. The following is everything you need to know about Fortnite Reload.
What is Fortnite Reload?
Every year, players are given various updates whether it's Summer Updates or chapter updates, there's always something to look forward to. The Fortnite Reload is a new Battle Royale mode allowing up to 40 players to participate.
Each squad has 4 people meaning there will be 10 teams in the match. Reload is on the smaller end of the battle royal options and it saw over a million players when it launched.
You must survive against the 10 teams, while keeping an eye on the boundary of the circle that slowly closes in on you. If you're the last squad standing, then you win the match. The smaller the circle gets, the more intense everything becomes.
There has been word that Duos will be dropping soon and Trios is also in the works. If you die, you will respawn back into the match so long as at least one of your squad members are still alive. If they happen to die, you must start a new match. At the launch, it is said to have been more popular than the original battle royal mode.
Map and Weapons
You will also be playing on Fortnite's Chapter 1 original map that returned over the last year. You will notice that the map has shrunken, though the classic areas such as Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Tilted Towers have been replicated.
So far this mode has even beat the popularity of the original Battle Royale. As of right now, the unvaulted weapons that are available in Reload include the Rocket Launcher, Lever Action Shotgun, Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, and the Tactical Shotgun.