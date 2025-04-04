Fortnite Reload is Getting a Makeover - NEW Map & Vehicles
April is shaping up to be one of the biggest months for Fortnite: Battle Royale in 2025. The next round of Fortnite Reload content is on its way. Though Reload doesn't have its own battle pass, it's still a core experience in the third-person shooter's lineup of modes.
A new map is rushing into Reload at light speed, and leakers have shared that even more goodies may be on the way. We're going to let you in on everything you might want to know about the upcoming updates to Reload, plus when we foresee an official release.
A New Map is Coming to Reload Soon
The release date for the next Reload map should be April 15th, according to HYPEX. Though it's small, the latest Island will have fun locales like a lighthouse, a factory, and plenty of forested areas. For those who enjoy close combat surrounded by trees, this map will feel special.
Like usual, the Reload loot pool will probably see an update to introduce more guns and healing equipment, among other items. If you didn't like Reload in the past, then a new map is the perfect opportunity to try it out again. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a bit longer for a snowy Island in Reload, but that could be on the horizon, too.
Vehicles in Reload!
One of the biggest features lacking in Reload is unique ways to get around the Island. Though the map is smaller, it can still be difficult to find fights when you're walking across the map to encounter a player. Fortunately, it looks like Reload may finally get vehicles in 2025.
Loolo_WRLD, HYPEX, and BeastFNCreative have suggested that vehicles, like cars or planes, could make an entrance alongside Reload's latest map. Loolo_WRLD specifically referenced cars, so fans shouldn't get their hopes up regarding motorcycles or aircraft.
Vehicles in Reload will be bigger than a new map, especially for multi-person teams. More transportation could be added over time, too. The competitive meta is about to change in Reload, but only time will tell how much it shifts.
The Competitive Scene of Reload Will Forever Change
At the moment, Reload isn't huge in the esports world. However, the upcoming updates may offer a prime opportunity for competitive tournaments. New vehicles and weapons will grow the loot pool, plus offer new play styles.
For Reload fans who like the competitive side, expect the latest map to shake things up. New locations to learn will present an equal playing field for pros and beginners alike, especially in the first few weeks.