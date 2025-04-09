Fortnite Cancels Multiple Tournaments Due to Bot Lobby Bug
Epic Games is in the middle of a crucial testing period for its Reload game mode as a competitive product. The Fortnite Reload Performance Evaluation cups are intended to test "our tournament system and game performance at the highest level of competition for the latest update," according to the official event description. Unfortunately, Epic Games has some other tests it needs to conduct before these tournaments can get underway.
As the sun started to rise on April 9, 2025, Epic's Fortnite Status account posted that multiple Reload Performance Evaluation cups would have to be canceled. According to the developers, there is an ongoing issue that allows bots, or computer-controlled players, to fill up a lobby for what is supposed to be a high level esports tournament.
The post did not provide any sort of ETA or in depth explanation of the issue. Currently, only the OCE and Asia cups have been canceled, but if the issue is not resolved it is sure to affect events in Europe and North America as well.
Bots are a problem Fortnite players know well. While it's not unusual for new players to be thrown into a lobby full of bots to get used to the game, they provide little challenge to experienced players. This is why players generally prefer for there to be no bots in ranked play and especially not in tournaments.
Having bots in a tournament lobby effectively destroys competitive integrity. They provide a free kill to any player that stumbles upon them, allowing that player to get extra loot at virtually zero risk. However, this bug likely presents a logisitcal problem as well. If Epic Games cannot prevent bots from filling a lobby, that means they physically cannot put together a full lobby of competitors to get a proper test going. Until the issue is resolved, it seems there is no way for Epic to run these Performance Evaluation cups.
Last month, Epic was forced to postpone multiple tournaments due to a massive server issue that affected matchmaking and even the ability for players to log in. That outage also affected the OCE region, postponing its division cup finals.
At time of writing, Epic Games has not provided any sense of when or if the tournaments will be rescheduled. The EU event is scheduled for 1pm ET and North American players in the NAC and NAW regions will play at 7pm ET. This gives Epic several hours to resolve the issue before NA players would be affected. To stay up to date, keep an eye on the FortniteStatus account across all social channels