Brand New Map in Fortnite Reload - Downtime, Skins, Slurp Rush
Fortnite is evolving each and every week, with an update introduced periodically to switch up the loot pool and add new ways to play. Reload rarely gets updated, but Epic Games is about to give it a boatload of love.
The Reload mode is getting a new map and a variety of vehicles, so you should know when to expect the latest content drop. Here's everything you need to know about the 4/15 patch for Fortnite: Reload.
When Does the Reload Update Release?
A new update is planned for release tomorrow, April 15th. The Tuesday patch should take Fortnite down for maintenance around 4 AM Eastern Time according to past update schedules, though the length of downtime is unknown. You'll likely be able to hop back into Fortnite around 8 AM EDT.
Alongside the new content for Reload, expect changes to the loot pool in Battle Royale, plus possibly a few new cosmetics. Here's a list of time zones to help you figure out when the 4/15 update will be released in your region.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
Will Reload's Update Affect the Esports Meta?
Reload isn't the standard game mode for competitive Fortnite, but weapons and locations introduced to it may eventually appear in Battle Royale. A change to Fortnite esports won't come from the new Reload map, but instead an update to BR mode.
New locations and weapons are added weekly, so it's possible that more guns could be available in Battle Royale tomorrow. We don't yet have a list of possible weapons, but new guns are a likely bet since there's already a plethora of melee weapons.
The Mortal Kombat items may be taken out of the loot pool tomorrow, and if they are, then long-range combat will become meta once again. There are quite a few sniper rifles and SMGs in Season 2 that are incredibly powerful, but they've been overshadowed by the wide variety of close-combat weapons.
What's Coming in the 4/15 Update?
Reload is getting a huge update tomorrow, so Wensoing and Loolo_WRLD have taken to X to share the details. Not only will there be a new map to explore, but vehicles are finally going to be available on the tiny Islands. Additionally, Reload's arsenal is getting quite the upgrade!
New Reload Map: Slurp Rush
According to Loolo_WRLD, a new map called Slurp Rush is coming to Reload in tomorrow's update. This map will be themed around Chapter 2, including the return of what appears to be the Power Plant POI.
Chapter 2 was known for its fan-favorite locations and gameplay additions, like swimmable rivers. Whether you liked Chapter 2 or not, there's no denying how it helped shape Fortnite into its current iteration. Water will be a key component on the newest Reload map, so swimming is essential.
Vehicles in Reload
Perhaps the most notable gameplay change in Reload to date, vehicles are finally being added. Chapter 2 had helicopters and boats, so either could make a return. Cars and trucks are also likely to be introduced, especially since they offer locker customization. X users like Loolo_WRLD and Wensoing have been sharing this leak over the past week.
Vehicles let you traverse the map much quicker, but they're also a lot of fun to use and they pack a punch if you manage to hit another player. Overall, Reload will change forever by adding vehicles, but only time will tell how well they'll work on Reload's smaller maps.
New Reload Quests
For players seeking a bit of extra XP, Fortnite Reload is getting a new set of quests. Loolo_WRLD and Wensoing shared that Reload could receive a few more missions to help players level up the Battle Pass.
There are now multiple passes per season, including the Music Pass, so it's often challenging for fans to earn enough experience to complete them all. The new quests will probably involve recently introduced weapons or mechanics, though that's only speculation.
Reload's Loot Pool is Getting An Upgrade
Epic rarely gives Reload this much attention, so it's essential that they add new weapons and equipment whenever possible. Fortnite leakers have recently shared what they expect to appear in Reload tomorrow, but one particular X post by Loolo_WRLD stands out.
Loolo_WRLD and actuallykaizo posted about guns that will likely be added to Reload on April 15th. They include the Mammoth Pistol, Ranger Shotgun, and even the Red Eye Assault Rifle. These weapons are all very strong, but most importantly, they offer a different feel to guns that are already available in Reload.
Leaker Loolo_WRLD also noted the return of the jetpack, which would make traversing Reload's maps much easier, especially in Zero-Build. There are a lot of directions Reload could go in, but the latest update proves that the fan-favorite mode hasn't been forgotten about completely.
A New Ranked Skin
As with any Fortnite update, Epic Games may drop a couple of new cosmetics in the Item Shop tomorrow night or in the following week. Another ranked skin is also on the way and should be earnable beginning this week, as per HYPEX's post.
A Star Wars collab is in the works for Season 3 according to HYPEX and FNBRintel, so new skins may be added to hype up players for the next adventure in Chapter 6.