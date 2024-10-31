Reload Solos are Coming to Fortnite
November is shaping up to be a busy month for Fortnite. With the new Remix event just a day away, we're still learning more about what's in store for the final few weeks of Chapter 5.
Account @FortniteGame on X has revealed that Reload Solos are dropping on November 2nd, alongside Fortnite Remix. Reload is a fast-paced game mode that allows you to respawn back into the match after death if at least one of your teammates is still alive.
Reload hasn't offered a solo mode before, but according to new leaks, we'll get one tomorrow. Many players wonder how a Reload match could occur without teammates, as team members are integral to the mode's concept.
We now know more about Reload Solos thanks to posts by @ShiinaBR and @FNBRintel on X. These leakers have revealed that each player will have two automatic reboots and respawning will turn off during the end-game. Upon entering the final few circles, remaining lives transform into overshield.
Although it's likely that the leaked mechanics will be integrated into Reload Solos, Epic Games has been known to change their plans at the last minute. Regardless, one thing is for sure - players are excited to try a new way to play this fan-favorite mode.