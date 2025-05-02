Ooops! Star Wars Weapons Accidentally Appear in Fortnite Reload Loot Pool due to Bug
The brand new Star Wars crossover season just hit the world of Fortnite. One of the big gimmicks of this new season is that the Chapter 6 Season 3 loot pool will be entirely comprised of Star Wars weapons like Blasters and Lightsabers. So from today until June 7 (when the next Fortnite live event happens), if you play Battle Royale or Zero Build, you'll need to get used to using Star Wars items.
However, as it turns out, the power of the force was too strong for Epic Games. While the blaster takeover of the game's main modes was expected, people logged into Fortnite Reload and were met with an unexpected change – it's also filled with Star Wars weapons.
Epic Games addressed this issue via a post on the @FortniteStatus Twitter account. The post reads: "This isn't what we meant by Imperial Takeover!
Blasters and other Star Wars themed items appearing in Reload is not intended, and we're working to return the Reload loot pool to normal. We'll let ya know when this is fixed"
Does this affect Fortnite Reload Ranked ?
Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Reload mode has been affected by this issue. Despite not mentioning it in the Twitter post, we can confirm that the Star Wars weapons have taken over Fortnite Reload Ranked too. While you still get a standard Assault Rifle when you reload, the chests and random loot are all Star Wars flavoured.
The good news is, if you fancy yourself a maverick with a blaster, you can take advantage of this mistake by playing a ton of Ranked Reload right now to boost your rank while everyone gets used to the Blasters. Although, we can't see this lasting for too long, so the quicker you can get on it, the better.