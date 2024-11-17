The Best Skins in Fortnite Remix
Every season of Fortnite adds dozens of shiny cosmetic items to the battle royale via the Item Shop and Battle Pass. Although they only affect your character visually, skins are great for showing off your unique personality, plus they're fun to look at while blasting enemies into oblivion with a Rocker Launcher.
Fortnite Remix has prioritized introducing skins themed around Chapter 2 and celebrity rap artists, so there are a ton of outfits that you can use to display your style. Even Ice Spice has joined the lineup, so it's time to rank the best of the best skins that you can unlock while Remix is still kicking.
1. Rap Princess Ice Spice - 1,500 V-Bucks
The most stunning skin available in Fortnite Remix, Rap Princess Ice Spice, features a version of her iconic appearance with a pink coat and beautiful tiara. If you like pink, then Ice Spice will be your new favorite outfit to wear while throwing Stink Bombs at your enemies.
Fortnite isn't shy to add celebrities to their battle royale, and Ice Spice may be one of the most shocking additions since the lovable rapper has gained so much popularity in the last few years. You can purchase Rap Princess Ice Spice for 1,500 V-Bucks today.
2. Rap Boy Reloaded - 1,500 V-Bucks
Rap Boy Reloaded is the primary skin for Eminem, the esteemed rapper. He wears a red vest and has a full beard, so it's quite the look for one of America's most interesting musicians.
For only 1,500 V-Bucks, you can dive into Fortnite as Eminem today. The Slim Shady, Rap Boy, and Marshall Never More costumes are also based on Eminem, but they feature him wearing other clothing. If you love Eminem, then now's your chance to show your support by snagging his skin from the Item Shop.
3. LBC '93 Dogg - Music Pass Instant Reward
LBC '93 Dogg is one of two skins you can unlock during Fortnite Remix that copies the likeness of Snoop Dogg. Adding the lovable figure to the third-person shooter is one of the best ideas Epic Games has ever had, and his concert during The Prelude only excited fans further.
This skin is taking Snoop Dogg back to 1993, equipped with an afro and a purple shirt. You'll have to buy the Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks to get the LBC '93 Dogg Outfit, but it's worth the price because you'll get instruments and cosmetics by progressing the pass, too.
4. Meowdas - Battle Pass
Meowdas was added to Fortnite as a callback to the skins introduced during Chapter 2, and this cat is even groovier than Meowscles. You can also unlock the Shadow Meowdas to get a black version of the outfit. The really cool thing about Meowdas is that it turns gold upon performing well in matches.
Meowdas is the final reward you can earn on Page 6 of the Remix Battle Pass, so you'll have to grind this season to unlock him. Creative Mode grants hefty amounts of experience points, as does finishing weekly challenges.
5. Snoop Dogg - 1,800 V-Bucks
The standard Snoop Dogg skin costs 1,800 V-Bucks, which is a lot for a cosmetic. However, it comes packaged with the Dogg House back bling and The Dogg built-in emote. He also has multiple styles available, so you can customize the beloved musician however you see fit.
If you're a super-fan, then the D-O-Double G Bundle is 3,000 V-Bucks and has every Snoop Dogg-themed cosmetic in the Item Shop within it, including Snoop's Walk.
6. Chaos Director - Battle Pass
The Chaos Director is a fun rendition of a fan-favorite skin from Chapter 2, and it's the first outfit you'll earn in the Remix Battle Pass. One of the most stylish costumes available, Chaos Director wears a black suit and has a mask to protect her from outside elements.
Also in this set, the Chaotic Crawler glider has quickly become one of the most popular cosmetics available to earn in the Chapter 2 reboot. To top it all off, Chaos Director's early spot in the pass means that almost everyone will have access to this spooky skin upon purchasing the Battle Pass.
7. Dynamo Tntina - Battle Pass
As far as explosive characters go, Dynamo Tntina is one of the best. Equipped with a pocket full of grenades and an exciting red outfit, you won't find a skin that enjoys the rush of the battlefield more than Tntina.
Dynamo Tntina is a bonus reward in the Remix Battle Pass, so you'll need to earn many Battle Stars before you can unlock her outfit. There's also a cartoon style for Dynamo Tntina, along with other grenade-themed items, so there are a lot of extra goodies to unlock surrounding this character.
8. 1-Ball - Battle Pass
The 8-Ball skin was shockingly popular, which is why we've received a similar outfit for Fortnite Remix. Titled 1-Ball, this cosmetic is sure to be a popular skin for competitive players in the future. As the second skin you unlock in the Remix Battle Pass, 1-Ball is easy to get by simply completing weekly challenges.
To compliment his slick appearance, 1-Ball has a yellow outfit and holds a pool cue while idling on the main menu. If you like pool or just unlocking new skins, then 1-Ball should be on your priority list since we don't know if he'll ever be in the Item Shop following the end of Remix.
9. Undercover Skye - Battle Pass
Guff was one of the most lovable outfits ever introduced to the battle royale, so fans who didn't manage to get the original skin should try hard to unlock Undercover Skye. As a young girl with pink hair, Undercover Skye has a variant with a Guff mask, including pink and purple options.
Players who enjoy colorful outfits will love Undercover Skye and all of her variants, along with the Guffy 6-String Guitar. Skye isn't just a combat enthusiast; she also loves to jam out in Fortnite Festival.
10. Slim Shady - 1,900 V-Bucks
Slim Shady is one of the most expensive cosmetics in the Item Shop right now at 1,900 V-Bucks, so he probably won't be a priority purchase for most Fortnite fans. Despite his high price, it's easy to see why Slim Shady costs so much since it features one of Eminem's most popular looks.
Slim Shady also has a built-in emote called Mask Up, which transforms the rapper into a fiery-eyed foe to be feared. All of the Eminem skins are great, but Slim Shady is easily the second-best pick if you're a fan of his music.