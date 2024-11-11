Best Weapons in Fortnite Remix
We're about halfway into Fortnite Remix, and across the last few weeks we've had new POI's and weapons flood into the game. like Eminem's RG Minigun and the grand return of Boom Bows. But what are the best weapons in Fortnite Remix? We've played a ton of the new season and have picked out our personal favorite weapons for each ammo type, as well as the best item too.
The strongest weapons in Fortnite Remix are:
- Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Snoop's Drum Gun
- Pistol
- Stink Bomb
Best Heavy Ammo: Bolt -Action Sniper Rifle
It may seem like an obvious answer, but the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle does ridiculous amounts of damage, with one shot being enough to shred an enemy's shield. Plus, if your aim is that good, a headshot will be enough to take an enemy down instantly.
The obvious downside to the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle is the magazine size of 1 and the reload time between 2.3 and 3.3 seconds, depending on what rarity of the gun you have. However, if you're in a game of Duos, Trios, or Squads, and have a team to keep enemies pinned down while you reload, it's a fantastic addition.
Best Medium Ammo: Snoop's Drum Gun
Snoop Dogg is effectively the main character of Fortnite Remix, what with the matching Fortnite Festival season, his own POI and boss fight, and of course, the Snoop Dogg skin. So it's no surprise that Snoop Dogg's mythic weapon for defeating him during a match is fantastic too.
Thanks to its high fire rate and magazine size, Snoop Dogg's Drum Gun is the best Medium Ammo weapon in Fortnite remix for sure. It does come with the downside that you'll have to be the player to defeat Snoop Dogg in a match or defeat the player that did to get this item, but it's worth the risk.
Best Light Ammo: Pistol
The Pistol may not seem like the obvious choice for the best light ammo weapon in Fortnite, but since it was changed into an automatic, it's become hard to deny. Dealing a higher damage than the regular Submachine Gun is solid on its own, but its headshot multiplier mixed with less spray makes it a fantastic choice. It's also far more commonly found (at least in our experience), which is always a plus.
Best Shells Ammo: Pump Shotgun
While the Tactical Shotgun is a strong option thanks to its higher fire rate, the damage dealt by the Pump Shotgun is undeniable. While pretty rough at longer range, if you manage to hit all of the pellets at a close range, the Pump Shotgun absolutely tears enemies to shreds. Not to mention the headshot damage is enough to destroy an enemies health and shields when hit at close range.
Best item: Stink Bomb
The Stink Bomb makes its return this season, and in our eyes, it's one of the best weapons in Fortnite Remix easily. While it's not as immediately devastating as some weapons in the game, its real strength lies in its damage over time.
Stink Bombs won't harm enemies on hit, but every second they stay inside the stink cloud 5 damage will be taken off of their health, regardless of whether they have shields or not. Throwing a Stink Bomb and then going to town with a gun is a good way to deal a significant chunk of damage to an enemy fast. Stink Bombs are also very useful in build mode, as they can force an enemy to leave a structure or risk losing a big chunk of health.