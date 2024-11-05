Fortnite Remix: Chapter 2 Battle Pass Guide
Fortnite Remix: Chapter 2 has reintroduced wacky items like the fan-favorite boat and high-flying Grappler, but perhaps the most exciting addition is the new Battle Pass. The latest collectible selection is packed full of Chapter 2 reskins and goodies.
We've compiled everything you need to know about the newest Battle Pass below, including its price and every item you can currently earn by spending your hard-earned Battle Stars. If you want to unlock each limited-time cosmetic, then you should follow this guide to the letter.
Remix: Chapter 2 Battle Pass Cost
Like most Battle Passes, the Remix: Chapter 2 pass costs 950 V-Bucks. You can also unlock the Battle Pass by joining the Fortnite Crew subscription for $11.99 USD per month.
How To Level Up In Remix: Chapter 2
Ranking up in Fortnite Remix is the same as any other season, so you'll need mountains of XP to collect every present waiting for you in the attractive Chapter 2 Battle Pass. You should complete weekly quests and play Creative Mode worlds to rank up faster than the competition.
All Battle Pass Items
The Remix: Chapter 2 Battle Pass disappears on December 1st, so you only have a couple of weeks this November to complete your collection. Luckily, the current Battle Pass is also half the size of the standard model, which means there are fewer cosmetics to collect than usual.
Page 1
Cost
Chaos Director Loading Screen
2 Battle Stars
Spiked Baton-Mace Pickaxe
6 Battle Stars
Chaos Directive Wrap
4 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
Rythm of Chaos Emote
7 Battle Stars
Ooze Contrail
4 Battle Stars
Tri-Ooze Tank Back Bling
4 Battle Stars
Chaos Director Outfit
9 Battle Stars
Page 2
Cost
Ghostly Director Loading Screen
2 Battle Stars
Spiked-Baton Mace Pickaxe (White)
6 Battle Stars
Bunny Bounce Remix
4 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
Tri-Ooze Tank Back Bling (White)
4 Battle Stars
Chaotic Crawler Glider
6 Battle Stars
Chaos Director Outfit (White)
9 Battle Stars
Page 3
Cost
1-Ball Loading Screen
2 Battle Stars
Combat Cue Pickaxe
6 Battle Stars
Radiant 1 Wrap
4 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
The Break Shot Emote
7 Battle Stars
Baller Faller Contrail
4 Battle Stars
1-Ball Outfit
9 Battle Stars
Page 4
Cost
Undercover Skye Loading Screen
2 Battle Stars
Guffy 6-String Guitar
5 Battle Stars
Snap-A-Zoomatic Back Bling
4 Battle Stars
Epic Blade Of Floof Pickaxe
6 Battle Stars
Tactical Guff Wrap
4 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
Undercover Skye Outfit
9 Battle Stars
Page 5
Cost
Midnight Skye Loading Screen
2 Battle Stars
Midnight Snap-A-Zoomatic
4 Battle Stars
Guff Puffs Contrail
4 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
Midnight Blade Of Floof
6 Battle Stars
Skatemonster Emote
7 Battle Stars
Midnight Skye
9 Battle Stars
Page 6
Cost
Meowdas Loading Screen
2 Battle Stars
The Gilded Filet Pickaxe
6 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
Golden Grin Wrap
4 Battle Stars
Golden Nemesis Bass
5 Battle Stars
Feline Dagger Back Bling
4 Battle Stars
Meowdas Outfit
9 Battle Stars
Page 7
Cost
Shadow Meowdas Loading Screen
2 Battle Stars
Purr-Demonium Emote
7 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
Spies! Remix
4 Battle Stars
Skelleshark Glider
6 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
Shadow Meowdas Outfit
9 Battle Stars
Bonus Page
Cost
Chaotic Crawler Glider (Black)
6 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
Limitless Remix
4 Battle Stars
Heart of Choas Emote
3 Battle Stars
Chalked Up 1-Ball Loading Screen
2 Battle Stars
100 V-Bucks
5 Battle Stars
The Rack-Up Glider
6 Battle Stars
Shadowstruck Director Outfit
9 Battle Stars
Dynamo Tntina Page
Cost
Dynamo Tntina Loading Screen
Complete Weekly Quests
Dyna-Boom! Wrap
Complete Weekly Quests
Back-Mounted Bombs Away Back Bling
Complete Weekly Quests
Banner Icon
Coming Soon
Bomb Bouquet Pickaxe
Coming Soon
Dynamo Tntina Outfit
Coming Soon
Dynamo Tntoon-a Loading Screen
Coming Soon
Love And Grenades Emote
Coming Soon
Heart Bomb Contrail
Coming Soon
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Black Toe Reimagined' Kicks
Coming Soon
Double-Barreled Boom Ballasts Glider
Coming Soon
Dynamo Tntoon-a Outfit
Coming Soon