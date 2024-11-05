Esports illustrated

Fortnite Remix: Chapter 2 Battle Pass Guide

Michael Caruso

Fortnite

Fortnite Remix: Chapter 2 has reintroduced wacky items like the fan-favorite boat and high-flying Grappler, but perhaps the most exciting addition is the new Battle Pass. The latest collectible selection is packed full of Chapter 2 reskins and goodies.

RELATED: Everything Available in the Fortnite Festival Snoop Dogg Pass

We've compiled everything you need to know about the newest Battle Pass below, including its price and every item you can currently earn by spending your hard-earned Battle Stars. If you want to unlock each limited-time cosmetic, then you should follow this guide to the letter.

Remix: Chapter 2 Battle Pass Cost

Fortnite Snoop Dogg Location
Fortnite

Like most Battle Passes, the Remix: Chapter 2 pass costs 950 V-Bucks. You can also unlock the Battle Pass by joining the Fortnite Crew subscription for $11.99 USD per month.

How To Level Up In Remix: Chapter 2

Fortnite remix art showing characters looking across the map
Epic games

Ranking up in Fortnite Remix is the same as any other season, so you'll need mountains of XP to collect every present waiting for you in the attractive Chapter 2 Battle Pass. You should complete weekly quests and play Creative Mode worlds to rank up faster than the competition.

All Battle Pass Items

Fortnite Chapter 2 Default Characters
Fortnite

The Remix: Chapter 2 Battle Pass disappears on December 1st, so you only have a couple of weeks this November to complete your collection. Luckily, the current Battle Pass is also half the size of the standard model, which means there are fewer cosmetics to collect than usual.

Page 1

Cost

Chaos Director Loading Screen

2 Battle Stars

Spiked Baton-Mace Pickaxe

6 Battle Stars

Chaos Directive Wrap

4 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

Rythm of Chaos Emote

7 Battle Stars

Ooze Contrail

4 Battle Stars

Tri-Ooze Tank Back Bling

4 Battle Stars

Chaos Director Outfit

9 Battle Stars

Page 2

Cost

Ghostly Director Loading Screen

2 Battle Stars

Spiked-Baton Mace Pickaxe (White)

6 Battle Stars

Bunny Bounce Remix

4 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

Tri-Ooze Tank Back Bling (White)

4 Battle Stars

Chaotic Crawler Glider

6 Battle Stars

Chaos Director Outfit (White)

9 Battle Stars

Page 3

Cost

1-Ball Loading Screen

2 Battle Stars

Combat Cue Pickaxe

6 Battle Stars

Radiant 1 Wrap

4 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

The Break Shot Emote

7 Battle Stars

Baller Faller Contrail

4 Battle Stars

1-Ball Outfit

9 Battle Stars

Page 4

Cost

Undercover Skye Loading Screen

2 Battle Stars

Guffy 6-String Guitar

5 Battle Stars

Snap-A-Zoomatic Back Bling

4 Battle Stars

Epic Blade Of Floof Pickaxe

6 Battle Stars

Tactical Guff Wrap

4 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

Undercover Skye Outfit

9 Battle Stars

Page 5

Cost

Midnight Skye Loading Screen

2 Battle Stars

Midnight Snap-A-Zoomatic

4 Battle Stars

Guff Puffs Contrail

4 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

Midnight Blade Of Floof

6 Battle Stars

Skatemonster Emote

7 Battle Stars

Midnight Skye

9 Battle Stars

Page 6

Cost

Meowdas Loading Screen

2 Battle Stars

The Gilded Filet Pickaxe

6 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

Golden Grin Wrap

4 Battle Stars

Golden Nemesis Bass

5 Battle Stars

Feline Dagger Back Bling

4 Battle Stars

Meowdas Outfit

9 Battle Stars

Page 7

Cost

Shadow Meowdas Loading Screen

2 Battle Stars

Purr-Demonium Emote

7 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

Spies! Remix

4 Battle Stars

Skelleshark Glider

6 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

Shadow Meowdas Outfit

9 Battle Stars

Bonus Page

Cost

Chaotic Crawler Glider (Black)

6 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

Limitless Remix

4 Battle Stars

Heart of Choas Emote

3 Battle Stars

Chalked Up 1-Ball Loading Screen

2 Battle Stars

100 V-Bucks

5 Battle Stars

The Rack-Up Glider

6 Battle Stars

Shadowstruck Director Outfit

9 Battle Stars

Dynamo Tntina Page

Cost

Dynamo Tntina Loading Screen

Complete Weekly Quests

Dyna-Boom! Wrap

Complete Weekly Quests

Back-Mounted Bombs Away Back Bling

Complete Weekly Quests

Banner Icon

Coming Soon

Bomb Bouquet Pickaxe

Coming Soon

Dynamo Tntina Outfit

Coming Soon

Dynamo Tntoon-a Loading Screen

Coming Soon

Love And Grenades Emote

Coming Soon

Heart Bomb Contrail

Coming Soon

Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Black Toe Reimagined' Kicks

Coming Soon

Double-Barreled Boom Ballasts Glider

Coming Soon

Dynamo Tntoon-a Outfit

Coming Soon

NEXT: Fortnite Ice Spice Skin and POI release date

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

Home/Fortnite