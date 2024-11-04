10 Tips to Dominate Fortnite Remix: Chapter 2
Fortnite Remix: Chapter 2 has just begun, and players are already finding ways to leverage the returning items, locations, and vehicles from the second chapter. Compared to Chapter 5 Season 4, the Remix update has completely changed the way Battle Royale mode is played by switching up the loot pool and points of interest.
This one-month season takes players back to the early days of Chapter 2, where shields are plentiful, and boats are the most overpowered vehicle. Here are a few tips and strategies you can follow to gain a leg-up in Fortnite Remix.
1. Play as a Medic
Fortnite Remix has added quite a few healing items back into the loot pool, including the Bandage Bazooka and the Shield Keg. The Bandage Bazooka is a launcher that allows you to shoot bandages at yourself or other players, healing them for 15 HP per shot.
Equally as useful, you can throw a Shield Keg onto the ground to offer a continuous flow of slurpy shields for anybody in the item's vicinity. Carry these two items in any team-based game mode to play as the group's medic; it's a great strategy for splitting up team responsibilities and can give less-experienced teammates an extra task to help out.
2. Drop Near the Slurpy Swap for Shields
The Slurpy Swamp is a fun point of interest on the nostalgic Chapter 2 map, and it offers many amenities, including the ability to heal shields by simply sitting in the glowing water surrounding the location.
If you'd like to guarantee full shields at the beginning of a match, then you'll love splashing around in the water near Slurpy Swamp. You can also destroy Slurp Trucks to receive shields, which are located at the Slurpy Swamp locale.
3. Buy Rocket Launchers from Vending Machines
Rocket Launchers are a fan-favorite weapon and one of the only explosives you'll find in Remix: Chapter 2. You can use Rocket Launchers to easily destroy large structures and damage multiple enemies at once. However, be careful not to get caught in your own explosion.
Vending Machines around the Chapter 2 map sell Rocket Launchers for 170 Metal. You can collect Metal by destroying structures and cars. If you need some explosive ammo, then search Ammo Boxes inside buildings.
4. Use a Boat to Traverse the Map Quickly
The boat is Chapter 2's most iconic vehicle, so it's no surprise that it's one of the best yet wackiest ways to travel. Due to all the rivers and oceans present on the current map, boats are a great way to speed up and down the map, especially if you want to get from one point of interest to the next quickly.
Boats can also use rocket boosters to fly above land, so they're great for water or air travel. Study the river in the Chapter 2 map and you'll find that you can zip around it with ease while piloting a boat. Swimming in the river is also a good option if you need to travel the Fortnite map covertly.
5. Always Carry a Chug Jug
Chug Jugs are returning to the battle royale in 2024's iteration of Fortnite OG. As one of the best healing items ever introduced, it's worth carrying one whenever possible. You can loot Chug Jugs from regular chests, so keep searching until you find one.
The reason Chug Chugs are so popular is because they're like a Med Kit. A sip of a Chug Jug will heal your shields to 100%, so you won't have to carry multiple items to refill your shield meter. A Chug Jug plus Med Kit combo is ideal to increase your chances of securing a Victory Royale.
6. Use A Grappler to Combat Building
Since items like the Chainsaw and Superhero Equipment are vaulted in Remix: Chapter 2, you'll need to find new ways to combat building. Grapplers being reintroduced is a great way to even the playing field between players who build and those who don't.
You can use a Grappler like a traditional grappling hook to launch yourself into the air and land on top of a building. If you need to gain the high ground quickly, then a Grappler or Crash Pad Jr. will help get you into the air and onto the enemy's fortress.
7. Crouch Next to Boxes With a Creepin' Cardboard
You can now find Creepin' Cardboard by looting chests. Throw this item onto the ground to create a cardboard box that you can hide inside, allowing you to trick and surprise enemies. You can move around inside a Creeping' Cardboard, but you should always stay crouched because otherwise enemies can see your feet.
The best way to utilize Creeping' Cardboard is to hide near other boxes or crates, which are common outside buildings at major locations. Wait until an enemy player rounds the corner, then jump out and hit them with a close-range weapon for maximum damage. Every season offers a way to surprise your enemies, and it looks like that's the job of the Creepin' Cardboard. The Creepin' Cardboard blends in well around gold and brown structures, too.
8. Throw Stink Bombs at Player Structures
In addition to Grapplers, another great way to counter building in Remix is by throwing Stink Bombs at enemy structures. This unique throwable offers a smelly way to defeat players. Throw down a Stink Bomb and everything caught in its glow will take 10 damage per second.
Stink Bombs are especially useful for defeating players who build with Brick or Metal, since it's easier to force the enemy out than destroy a sturdy structure. Regardless of how you use them, Stink Bombs are easily the strongest throwable in this mini-season, so carry as many as you can.
9. Expand Upon Port-O-Forts for the Ultimate Advantage
Port-O-Forts are another returning item in the Chapter 2 revisit, so you'll need to get accustomed to seeing them throughout the map. If you get your hands on a Port-O-Fort, then it's best to save it until the end game of a match. Once you throw down a Port-O-Fort, a large structure will spontaneously appear and you can use it to gain the high ground over opponents instantaneously.
However, most players don't bother to expand upon the pre-designed structure, which is a major mistake. After throwing down a Port-O-Fort, quickly build some extra defenses to prevent players from catapulting themselves into your fortress via a Grappler or Shockwave Grenade. Properly using a Port-O-Fort can allow an immediate advantage over your opponent, but only if you expand upon it properly by building extra walls and ceilings.
10. Participate in Creative Mode to Level Up Fast
Remix: Chapter 2 only lasts for a month, so you need to unlock everything in the battle pass as quickly as you can. Although you earn a lot of experience points by completing quests in Battle Royale or Reload, the best way to unlock XP after completing your weekly challenges is by playing Creative Mode.
Combat game modes like The Pit are ideal for earning lots of XP quickly, but many parkour maps also offer large experience gains. Regardless of your preferred mode, the key to finishing your Battle Pass is playing every day, so that you can earn XP from daily challenges.
For a fun free-for-all game mode, you can try The Pit by Geerzy, but beware of experienced builders. The Island Code is 4590-4493-7113.
