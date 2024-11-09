Where to find a Helicopter in Fortnite Remix
Epic Games has added the Helicopter back to Fortnite alongside the new Eminem skin, allowing players to take to the skies instead of being limited to cars. These Helicopters are especially useful in squad matches, considering you can have teammates firing off of the side of the chopper to take your enemies down from above. Although there isn't too much use to them in solos aside from traversal, if you hire a character, they can also take shots at enemies.
However, the big issue is that unlike cars, there are a limited number of Helicopters on the map at the moment, so if you want one, you'll have to be quick on the draw.
Where to find a Helicopter in Fortnite
Helicopters can be found at the following locations:
- The Doggpound
- Spaghetti Grotto
In the Doggpound, the chopper can be found at the southern area on a landing pad, while Spaghetti Grotto's one is directly underneath the entrance in the roof of the area.
However, since these areas also contain Snoop Dogg and Eminem, there's bound to be players flocking there at the start of the game. So you'll need to be quick, or be ready for a fight if you want the Helicopter in Fortnite.