Fortnite Remix Live Event Countdown Revelaed — All Dates and Times
The era of Fortnite Chapter 5 is about to conclude. As soon as you're finished stuffing your face with Turkey and racing to buy Christmas presents at the best discounts, the very next holiday will be the Fortnite Remix live event.
With the release of v32.11, dataminers have quickly discovered all relevant details for the final live event of Chapter 5 which will lead directly into the launch of Chapter 6.
When is the Fortnite Remix Live Event?
All four hip hop stars that have been the focal point of Fortnite Remix should feature prominently in the live event, thought the focus is expected to be primarily on Juice WRLD, who was just added to the game with the latest update. His full skin bundle will not hit the store until just a few days before the live event.
The Fortnite Remix live event will begin at 2pm ET on November 30. According to leaker ShiinaBR, it will rerun later on that day. Following the event, the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 will begin at 10pm ET.
Very little is known about the live event at this point. Data miners believe that it will lead directly into Chapter 6, which has a Japan/Samurai theme. It could also follow up from the Dr Doom live event that concluded the Marvel-focused portion of Chapter 5. Given the focus on major hip hop stars, a live concert or music focus of some kind would make sense. According to reports, two new songs will debut during the event, one from Snoop Dogg and a project from Juice WRLD.
It is also reasonable to expect the live event to pay tribute to Juice WRLD in some way. The rapper tragically passed away in 2019 and much of his inclusion in Fortnite Remix has been the in-game tribute iconography.
Typcially, little information is known about the specifics of the live event until moments before it begins so ultimately all we can do is wait for the 30th and jump into the last live event before Chapter 6.