Everything We Know About Fortnite Remix
Epic Games is gearing up for Fortnite Remix and they've announced an event called The Prelude, which will take place on November 1st at 6:30 PM EDT. How big of an event it will be is still a mystery; however, it will probably be fairly large because the event is receiving a countdown timer.
Fortnite Remix will be adding Fortnite OG back into the third-person shooter for a limited time. The focus of this year's Fortnite OG will be Chapter 2, and fans are excited to rediscover their favorite locations, gear, and cosmetics from the early seasons of Fortnite.
As pointed out by @HYPEX on X following the announcement, the Battle Royale image has been updated with a blue background and butterflies, a call back to previous Fortnite events.
New information about the Remix event came to light when @FortniteGame posted on X stating the release date and time. At 6:30 PM EDT on November 1st, Epic Games will kick off the festivities. The start time for each time zone is listed below
Time Zone
Event Start Time
UTC
10:30 PM
PDT
3:30 PM
EDT
6:30 PM
CET
11:30 PM