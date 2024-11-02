Fortnite Remix trailer reveals Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and Eminem takeover
Fortnite just wrapped up the Fortnite Remix: The Prelude live event, which featured a livestream of Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice live from Times Square. During this event – in which Snoop gave us the classic quote of "Fortnite gangsta party" – Snoop and Ice Spice performed songs live from the Fortnite Billboard, which was shown in-game at Restored Reels.
At the end of the show, Snoop performed The Next Episode for a crowd of unsuspecting Fortnite skins before debuting the new trailer. The trailer showed off what players can expect from the new season, with a number of Chapter 2 POI's returning to the game for this year's take on Fortnite OG.
The trailer opens up with our first look at the Snoop Dogg skin in-game, a new Cat Midas skin, and a brand new variant of Eminem based on the Rap Boy costume. Finally we got a look at the Ice Spice skin before Epic revealed that this collab goes deeper than just skins. Classic POI's have been taken over by the artists, with Snoop taking over The Agency, with it being renamed 'The Doggpound'. An Ice Spice inflatable has been erected on The Shark, and Eminem has opened up the Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in The Grotto.
Not only that, but a blog post on the Fortnite Website revealed that each of the three stars would get their own themed equipment. Ice Spice has a Grapple Gun (although it doesn't seem to do anything special) and Ice Spice's Rifle Mythic. Eminem and Snoop's items are far more elaborate, as Eminem has the RG Minigun, which seems to play his famous Rap God verse as you fire it. While Snoop has a new version of the Boogie Bomb, which forces your enemies to do the classic Drop It Like It's Hot dance.
The new Remix Season is also bringing back some classic items from Fortnite Chapter 2. The Tommy Gun has returned alongside Bows. While the Helicopter and Boat vehicles have made their long awaited return to the game. Thankfully, players won't have to wait long to dig back into Fortnite Chapter 2, as it kicks off in a matter of hours. These three skins will be made available in the shop across the course of the season with Snoop in Week 1, Eminem in Week 2, and Ice Spice in Week 3, There's also an extra Snoop skin available in Fortnite Festival Season 6