Everything You Need to Know About the Fortnite Remix Update
The latest iteration of Fortnite Remix is almost upon us, and players are jumping with excitement to try the updated Fortnite OG. Epic Games is going to be adding improvements and limited-time items during Fortnite Remix, so there's a lot to dive into when the update releases on November 2nd.
Following the upcoming event, titled The Prelude, Fortnite will launch into its Chapter 5 finale and bring Chapter 2 content back to the battle royale. Here's everything you would ever want to know about Fortnite Remix 2024.
How Long Will Fortnite Remix Last?
Fortnite Remix will probably last until December 1st, and we know this due to a leak by @ShiinaBR on X. If the throwback to Chapter 2 is present throughout the rest of the season, then there will be more than enough time for players to explore Fortnite’s past.
The Prelude Event
The Prelude event will thrust players into Fortnite Remix on November 1st at 6:30 PM Eastern Time. Epic Games hasn't announced any in-depth details or tidbits about the event, but it's safe to say it will revolve around Chapter 2. Everything we currently know about The Prelude is compiled in this Fortnite Remix guide.
Fortnite OG - Chapter 2
Fortnite OG brings content from previous chapters back into the modern battle royale. In 2024, Remix will return players to the days of Chapter 2. Locations, items, and cosmetics from Chapter 2 are expected to return, but we don't yet know if the original Chapter 2 Season 1 map will be revisited.
Reload Solos
Epic Games is introducing a solo option for Reload on November 2nd, which makes it a perfect time to try the popular game mode. In the latest iteration, players will be granted two reboots, but you’ll die permanently upon being defeated for the third time. Check out our article about Reload Solos to learn more about the upcoming addition.
New Cosmetics & Rewards
As with any event or update, Fortnite Remix will be released alongside new skins, pickaxes, and even emotes. Although we don't have official release dates or information about upcoming cosmetics, there will likely be rewards to earn via in-game challenges. Many new items are coming to the Fortnite Shop, too.
According to a leak by @FNBRNewsJP and @ShiinaBR on X, remixed outfits that resemble Chapter 2 Battle Pass skins will be available. If this leak ends up being accurate, then we'll be seeing the return of fan-favorite characters from Fortnite's second chapter, such as 8-Ball and Meowscles.