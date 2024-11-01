Everything You Need to Know About the Fortnite Remix Update

MANY DOWNTIMES FOR NEXT FEW MONTHS ANNOUNCED 🔥



- FORTNITE OG: November 2

- FORTNITE OG UPDATE: November 12

- CHAPTER 6: December 1

- v33.10: December 10

- v33.20: January 14

- v33.30: February 4

- CHAPTER 6 - SEASON 2: February 21

- v34.10: March 11

- v34.20: March 25 pic.twitter.com/uIsCix7b58