Fortnite's Renegade Raider skin is back – here's how to get it
Fortnite has what feels like an endless amount of skins available to players at all times, including countless crossovers with popular IP's and a massive roster of original characters. Yet across the game's seven-year run, two skins have been sought after above all else – Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper.
Both skins last appeared in the Fortnite item shop on December 13, 2017, which is before some people playing the game were even born.
Now to celebrate Fortnite OG's return, Epic Games has finally brought back these sought after skins, but with a twist. Rather than just let any old player pick up these legendary skins, you'll instead need to earn the right to buy them.
How to get Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper in Fortnite
To unlock the ability to get Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper in Fortnite you'll need to earn XP across any game mode. With each skin unlocking the ability to be purchased after different amounts of XP have been gained, there's also the Aerial Assault One Glider and Raider's Revenge Pickaxe available to nab. The XP amounts and V-Buck prices for each item are as follows:
- Aerial Assault One Glider – 500K XP – 500 V-Bucks
- Aerial Assault Trooper Outfit – 1 Million XP – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Renegade Raider Outfit – 1 Million 500K XP – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Raider’s Revenge Pickaxe – 2 Million XP – 1,500 V-Bucks
This will be available in the game until January 30, 2025 so you have plenty of time to unlock the necessary XP (2 million XP is 26 levels in-game, which is far easier to keep track of).