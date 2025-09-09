LEAKS: This Viral Game is Getting a Fortnite Collab
Fortnite players are used to thinking their random teammates are bots, but soon actual R.E.P.O. robots will accompany them in a fresh Battle Royale collab. Two leak accounts have confirmed an upcoming Fortnite x R.E.P.O. partnership, which is allegedly arriving in the near future. Here's everything to know about the drop, what fans can expect and what it means for the industry.
R.E.P.O. x Fortnite: New Collab
After an Early Access release in February 2025, looting horror game R.E.P.O. quickly went viral for its simple premise and replayability. In the game, players become clunky robots and explore abandoned maps. Here, they must work together to bring valuable loot to an extraction point and fulfill a quota without dying to dangerous enemies. The game is easy to play with friends, and plenty of streamers have gravitated to it for its humor and clip-farming potential.
Now, R.E.P.O. will allegedly become one of Fortnite's next collab drops. A reputable leak account and Epic Games partner, @ShiinaBR on X.com, posted on September 8 2025, claiming that Fortnite x R.E.P.O. is "COMING VERY SOON." Another account, @FNBRintel, has corroborated the statement. However, Epic Games has not yet revealed the partnership and its contents.
What Will Be in the Fortnite x R.E.P.O. Collab?
The Fortnite x R.E.P.O. collab will most likely include a variety of in-game cosmetics. Perhaps the game's iconic robots will show up as player skins, or maybe even as Companions. Companions, a new cosmetic category, would allow players to have a buddy follow them around in their Fortnite matches. According to leaks, players can interact with their Companions and play minigames with them. They are similar to Fortnite's Pets mechanic, which was phased out several years ago.
Companion items (and Kai Cenat's Icon Series skin) are expected to arrive in the next update (v37.20), and the R.E.P.O. bots don't fit typical anthropomorphic forms, lending this theory some credence. Epic Games has not yet announced the partnership, so more information will probably emerge in the upcoming week.
When Will the R.E.P.O. x Fortnite Collab Arrive?
Other than @FNBRintel and @ShiinaBR's "Coming very soon" statement, the Fortnite x R.E.P.O. collab's release date is not yet public. It most likely will occur during one of Fortnite's scheduled Item Shop changes or larger in-game patches.
Fortnite's next update was originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 9 2025, but it has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. The R.E.P.O. collab may not occur during this update; it could be arriving in a later patch.
R.E.P.O. x Fortnite: Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
Fortnite is an established esports pillar, and the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) draws plenty of viewers each year. However, R.E.P.O. is a non-competitive, co-op indie title, meaning the two games come from very different worlds.
A Fortnite x R.E.P.O. collab will show some love to the casual players who help make the community great. It will most likely not provide any major advantages or change the meta, unless players have access to overpowered items from the game like Mythics and new weapons (which is unlikely).