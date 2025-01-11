Report: Fortnite Instruments Will Also be Pickaxes Soon
Fortnite has thousands of cosmetic collectibles for you to earn, buy, and gift. Instruments are one of the most popular items you can receive, but they are currently only available for playing music. Since most Fortnite players have no interest in Festival mode, guitars and drum sets often sit untouched in the locker, but that's about to change.
RELATED: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Release Date Revealed — What We Know
New leaks have come to light over the last few months revealing much of what Epic Games has planned for the future. One of the most exciting additions is the implementation of instruments as pickaxes and possibly even back blings too.
When Will Instruments Become Cosmetics?
According to a recent post by HYPEX, past leaks point toward the implementation of musical instruments as other cosmetics. For example, guitars could translate into either a pickaxe or a back bling. If players are lucky, then perhaps Epic Games will even turn every guitar into both cosmetics.
RELATED: How to Get Rick and Morty Skins in Fortnite - Release Date, Prices, All Items
Drums and other instruments may be somewhat harder to implement as a back bling or pickaxe, but it's still a possibility. A new season of Fortnite Festival is launching on January 14th, so there's a high likelihood that the addition of instruments as cosmetics will be introduced within the next few days.
Auras May Be Available in Battle Royale Soon
Auras might be entering Battle Royale on January 14th, which is exciting the entire Fortnite fan-base. BeastModeManny and others on X have shared that they hope auras will only be included after players are on a streak of enemy eliminations. This would make it much harder to obtain an aura, but it would also add a special significance to the visual effect.
Regardless of how Epic Games programs auras to work in the third-person shooter, Fortnite fans couldn't be more excited about their upcoming arrival in BR mode. Get ready for the newest season of Fortnite Festival on January 14th, featuring the beloved Hatsune Miku as the seasonal mascot.
NEXT: Smart Building Feature Leaked for Fortnite — Fans are Conflicted