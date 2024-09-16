Fortnite Fans Only Want One Thing from the Rubius Skin
One of the most anticipated creator skins to hit Fortnite this year is for Spanish YouTuber Rubius. His full ICON series cosmetic set was revealed yesterday and while fans of Rubius are celebrating the accomplishment and the skin as a whole, the average Fortnite player immediately focused on one thing — cat.
The Backbling for Rubius' ICON series set is a highly detailed rendition of his own cat, named Wilson, with signature bandana and a sweet katana. It's the perfect sort of cosmetic homage. There's plenty of significance for viewers of the creator, but anyone no familiar with Rubius would still love to score this adorable kitty and his dope sword.
Anyone who wants to score the Wilson backbling can do so when the Rubius bundle drops on September 25 at 8pm ET. The full bundle includes:
- Rubius Skin and variant
- Wilson backbling
- Katana pickaxe
- Lego Fortnite skin variant
In his reveal livestream, Rubius also noted that he plans to donate the proceeds from the first 24 hours of sales to animal shelters. It's clear that while getting his own skin in the game is an accomplishment, even Rubius knows who the real star of this set is.