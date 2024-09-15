How to Get the Exclusive Rubius Fortnite Drop
Popular Twitch streamer Rubius is about to get his own ICON skin in Fortnite. To celebrate, fans who tune in to the reveal will earn free, exclusive in-game items.
According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the rewards will only be available today and in limited supply. They will be distributed as Twitch drops during the reveal broadcast.
To earn the rewards, tune in to Rubius' Twitch stream, which is already live building hype for the reveal.
Who is Rubius?
Rubius is a top level Spanish Twitch streamer with over 15M followers. According to SullyGnome, he has reached a peak viewership of 249K in the last year and averages roughly 21K concurrent viewers. He has over 22M followers on Twitter and over 40M subs on YouTube. On Twitch, Rubius is primarily a Fortnite streamer, having reached his peak viewership in that category. However, the most hours watched on his channel are in Just Chatting.