New Sabrina Carpenter Emote Leaked in Fortnite
Popular musicians are commonly introduced as outfits in Fortnite, and their songs are often sold separately as emotes. Next week, Sabrina Carpenter will be gracing the battle royale shop with the new Espresso emote.
The new emote will play Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso song, while instructing your character to dance to the tune. For those who are itching to get their hands on this new dance, you'll have to wait until October 17th, according to Fortnite dataminer @HYPEX on X.
The Espresso emote will likely be released at 500 V-Bucks, which is standard for Icon emotes. With all the focus placed on Fortnitemares this October, fans are encouraged to see Epic continue to release new Icon cosmetics as well. The company just released its collab with Shaquille O'Neal a few weeks ago.
It's currently unclear if a Sabrina Carpenter outfit will be added to Fortnite in the future, but fans are eagerly awaiting her new Espresso emote.