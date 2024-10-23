Sabrina Carpenter Emote Fix Coming in Fortnite Remix
The ongoing Fortnite x Sabrina Carpenter emote saga is about to come to an end. Last week saw the launch of the 'Caffeinated' Emote, which features Sabrina Carpenter's song Espresso as a backing track. However, fans of the song and Epic Games seemed to have different ideas in mind, as the Emote arrived in Fortnite with a sped-up version of the track instead of the original.
Fortnite players weren't too pleased, which led to Epic Games removing the Espresso Emote from the game less than 24 hours after it released. Epic then promised that it would update players when the Emote would return. One week on, and we've got the good news. Epic Games has confirmed via the @FortniteStatus Twitter account that the Caffeinated Emote will return with the regular version of Espresso alongside the launch of the new Fortnite season.
However, because everyone can't be happy at once, now some players are requesting that Epic Games include a second version of the Emote with the sped-up version of Espresso included, as it had clearly grown on them.
Meanwhile, other players are wondering if the fast version was the intended emote. Although, given that there are other Emotes with faster versions of songs like Starlit, which uses a sped-up version of Aaron Smith's Dancin, there's a possibility that it was the intended version of Espresso.