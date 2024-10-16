Sabrina Carpenter Emote Headlines Fortnite Shop Update

LEXA HEXBRINGER & SABRINA CARPENTER BUNDLE WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE SHOP TONIGHT 🔥



All Fortnite Shop Updates Tonight:

- Lexa Hexbringer + Old Halloween Skins

- Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso" ICON Emote

- Full Bundle for Sabrina Carpenter Items

- New "Signature Style" Update pic.twitter.com/ZBSBFY8yfF