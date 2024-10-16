Sabrina Carpenter Emote Headlines Fortnite Shop Update
For those of you who have had the refrain of "I'm working late, cause I'm a singer" stuck in your head all summer, it's about to become even harder to avoid. Sabrina Carpenter's breakout hit Espresso is already in Fortnite via the Fortnite Festival game mode, but as of tonight, it will be available as an Emote.
Last week, Fortnite dataminer @HYPEX leaked on Twitter that a Sabrina Carpenter Emote would be arriving this week to the Fortnite Item Shop thanks to files found in the Fortnitemares update. Now, fellow dataminer @ShiinaBR has confirmed on Twitter that the Sabrina Carpenter Emote will be included in tonight's Fortnite Item Shop update, which takes place at midnight UTC, which is at 5PM PDT, 8PM EDT tonight.
How Much Will the Sabrina Carpenter Espresso Emote Cost?
Given that previous Icon Series Emotes like Gangnam Style and Pump up the Jam have cost 500 V-Bucks, we expect the Sabrina Carpenter Emote in Fortnite to cost the same. However, @ShiinaBR has also confirmed that a Sabrina Carpenter Bundle will also be available tonight, which will likely also include the Fortnite Festival Jam Track for Espresso and the new Jam Track for her song Feather, which was confirmed by the @FNFestival Twitter account to release in tonight's Fortnite Item Shop update.
Alongside the Sabrina Carpenter Emote in tonight's Fortnite Item Shop update is the brand new Lexa Hexabringer Halloween skin, which was shown off in the Fortnitemares 2024 trailer. The Lexa Hexabringer skin features Lexa – who first appeared in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 – in a witch-inspired outfit that also doubles as a cozy autumn style. This is a good chance for those who missed out on the Fortnite Lexa skin in Chapter 2 Season 5 or the Princess Lexa variant, released in the August 2023 Fortnite Crew Pack, to pick up this fan-favorite android in-game.