Sabrina Carpenter Could Join the Fortnite Festival Soon — What We Know
The celebrity scene in Fortnite is growing larger by the year, as Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, and even the talented Weeknd have made an appearance. The musical excitement won't stop anytime soon, and now some are suggesting Sabrina Carpenter may dive onto the Island in the next few months.
RELATED: Top 10 Most Watched Fortnite Streamers on Twitch
Sabrina Carpenter has already debuted in Fortnite with an iconic dance, but that won't stop her music from reappearing in a new update. While her next crossover could be as simplistic as an Item Shop outfit, a live concert featuring Carpenter could be in the battle royale's future.
When is Sabrina Carpenter Coming to Fortnite?
Epic Games has not yet confirmed if Sabrina Carpenter is coming to their famous third-person shooter, but leaks shared by ShiinaBR and Shpeshal_Nick are suggesting that she might be the center of a future Fortnite Festival season. A Sabrina Carpenter skin would fit perfectly in the Music Pass, especially paired with a few musical instruments.
RELATED: Chapter 6: Everything We Know about Season 2 - Release Date, James Bond, & More
Sabrina Carpenter has never received her own live concert in Fortnite, so it's highly likely that there would be some type of in-game performance with fun lighting effects. Additionally, a skin in the Music Pass signals that there will probably be dances in the Item Shop for the pop star's most exciting songs, like Espresso.
If Carpenter is the next star of Fortnite Festival, then she could appear on April 8th, since that's when the current Music Pass disappears. Regardless of how long we have to wait, the Fortnite fan-base is already preparing for Sabrina Carpenter's dazzling entrance into the fun-filled universe of Fortnite.
NEXT: Fortnite OG: Tilted Towers is Coming Soon - Release Date & More