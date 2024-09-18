Saw x Fortnite — What We Know
Fortnitemares is almost upon us. Fortnite's Halloween update is always filled to the brim with unique spooky season cosmetics and crossovers. This year it looks like the ironic trapsman himself, Jigsaw will be joining the game. Here's what we know.
Is Saw Coming to Fortnite?
According to Fortnite leakers, Saw is coming to Fortnite in October. The new cosmetics will likely be part of the Fortnitemares update, which should drop on October 15. However, Epic has yet to officially confirm the expected release date.
Players have also noticed an old TV from the Saw movies in the attic of Castle Doom. While it currently only shows static, data miners have seen evidence that it will soon show Jigsaw's face to tease the Saw collab.
Little is known about what the crossover will entail. We will almost certainly see plenty of cosmetics (maybe a Jigsaw backbling?), but could also get some trap-style additions to the map or an LTM of some kind.