LEAKED: Everything in the Saw x Fortnite Skin Bundle
The full creator email regarding the upcoming Saw collaboration has been leaked online. As such, we now know every cosmetic that will be added to Fortnite as part of this crossover. The iconic Saw movie franchise has had its collab teased for several weeks with Epic soft-confirming something based around Billy the puppet, Saw's iconic mascot, with the recent reveal of the Fortnitemares splash art.
When is Billy the Puppet from Saw Coming to Fortnite?
The Saw bundle will hit the Fortnite shop on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2024. According to a leaked email, creators will receive the skin on October 7 at 10am ET and it will be added to the store on October 8 at 8pm ET.
What's in the Saw Bundle?
The Saw bundle, which we expect to be a costume for Billy the Puppet, will include:
- 1 Outfit and Backbling - 1,500 V-Bucks
- 1 Pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks
- 1 Emote - 500 V-Bucks
- 1 Wrap - 500 V-Bucks
The Saw collab has already been teased in-game, so it is possible there will still be more Saw-related activities happening on the map. Some dataminers have already discovered a possible Billy-themed Mythic will be part of the Fortnitemares event.