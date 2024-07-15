Scott Pilgrim Coming to Fortnite?
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World has become a cultural phenomenon. It started as a graphic novel, then into a cult classic movie turned pop culture classic, and now it may be coming to Fortnite.
A rumor has been discussed over the last few months after SamLeaksss took to X to reveal that Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley said he's open to a crossover. But is it actually coming to the battle royale?
There has been no word from Epic yet but fans wouldn't be surprised. Almost every popular comic book, superhero, TV show, and blockbuster movie has found itself represented in Fortnite one way or another. When new content, seasons, or movies come out, Fortnite is often used as a way to promote the media in an immersive way. Scott Pilgrim would fit right in.
Fortnite x Scott Pilgrim: What Would It Look Like?
When IPs announce a crossover with Fortnite, they all look a lot different. Sometimes we just get skins, other times we get updates to the map, and sometimes we even get events and game modes. So how would Scott Pilgrim fit in?
Most fans feel that Scott Pilgrim would be a great addition to Festival, Fortnite's standalone music mode. It's a rhythm-based game at its core but it includes popular songs from major artists and groups.
Scott Pilgrim features a band called Sex-Bob-omb. This is Scott's own indie rock band, which includes a lot of iconic characters. They have performances throughout the movie, showing off their grunge style. Their instruments coming to Festival would be a hit with fans.
Some also want Scott Pilgrim in the battle royale, noting that the cartoon (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) based on the graphic novel would be the most fitting style-wise. This had many players asking for Wallace specifically, an LGBTQ character that is known for his strong personality and is often by Scott's side.
Epic has yet to announce a Scott Pilgrim crossover but it could very likely be in store.