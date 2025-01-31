Everything in the Season 2 OG Pass - Knight Conqueror, Cuddle Team Specialist, & More
Though Chapter 6 is still fresh, Fortnite OG is already shifting seasons. Season 2 is now on our doorstep, and with it comes returning locations, equipment, and a new paint job for a few cosmetics from Chapter 1. Season 2 is when Fortnite truly took off, so its return isn't too surprising.
The second season of Chapter 1 is back today with Tilted Towers and a new reward system. There are over 40 cosmetics to earn over the next two months, so it's time to take a look at exactly what you'll get by purchasing the OG Pass in February or March.
How Much Does the OG Pass Cost?
Like other Battle Passes, the OG Pass is priced at 1,000 V-Bucks, with 45 rewards to earn within it. Those who subscribe to Fortnite Crew will also have day-one access to the newest pass and every other reward pass in the game, so the subscription offers a high value at $11.99 per month. You'll have until March 25th to finish Season 2's OG Pass.
To level up and gain the nostalgic new rewards, you can play any game mode under Fortnite's umbrella. Rocket Racing, Fortnite OG, and even Festival all offer avenues to rank up and claim the newest version of the Black Knight costume.
What's in the Season 2 OG Pass?
There are many familiar items in the OG Pass right now, including a remixed version of Cuddle Team Leader. The pass also contains a new iteration of the Black Knight that fans have never seen before, plus the outfit's secondary style offers a golden finish. Here's everything you can collect in the OG Pass for Season 2.
Reward
Item Type
Sparkle Diva
Outfit
Diva's Dancefloor
Wrap
Diva's Grin
Emote
Sparkling Soarer
Glider
Diva Drop
Contrail
Sparkling Star
Pickaxe
Sparkle Banner Icon
Homebase Banner
Sparkle Satchel
Back Bling
Diva Fever
Emote
Sparkle Stars
Emoticon
Disco Satchel
Back Bling
Groovy!
Spray
Disco Star
Pickaxe
Sparkle Diva
Loading Screen
Dancefloor Diva
Outfit Style
Cuddle Carvers
Pickaxe
Heart Break
Emoticon
Cuddle Team Sierra
Glider
Eyes Of The Cuddle Team
Spray
Polar Scabbard
Back Bling
Tactical Heartbreak
Wrap
Cuddle Team Specialist
Loading Screen
Cuddle Team Specialist
Outfit
Sparkle Satchel
Back Bling
Hearts Banner Icon
Homebase Banner
Heart Chopper
Emote
Polar Carvers
Pickaxe
R3BOOTED
Loading Screen
Cuddle Dropper
Contrail
Polar Team Specialist
Outfit Style
Conqueror's Claim
Emote
Blackened Shield
Back Bling
Dark Charger
Glider
Conqueror's Stare
Spray
Conqueror's Charge
Wrap
Knight Conqueror
Loading Screen
Conqueror's Axe
Pickaxe
Knight Conqueror
Outfit
Burnished Axe
Pickaxe
War Banners
Contrail
Conqueror's Crown
Emoticon
Clash At Tilted Towers
Loading Screen
Burnished Shield
Back Bling
Fort Knights Banner Icon
Homebase Banner
Golden Conqueror
Outfit Style
