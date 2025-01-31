Esports illustrated

Everything in the Season 2 OG Pass - Knight Conqueror, Cuddle Team Specialist, & More

Though Chapter 6 is still fresh, Fortnite OG is already shifting seasons. Season 2 is now on our doorstep, and with it comes returning locations, equipment, and a new paint job for a few cosmetics from Chapter 1. Season 2 is when Fortnite truly took off, so its return isn't too surprising.

The second season of Chapter 1 is back today with Tilted Towers and a new reward system. There are over 40 cosmetics to earn over the next two months, so it's time to take a look at exactly what you'll get by purchasing the OG Pass in February or March.

How Much Does the OG Pass Cost?

Like other Battle Passes, the OG Pass is priced at 1,000 V-Bucks, with 45 rewards to earn within it. Those who subscribe to Fortnite Crew will also have day-one access to the newest pass and every other reward pass in the game, so the subscription offers a high value at $11.99 per month. You'll have until March 25th to finish Season 2's OG Pass.

To level up and gain the nostalgic new rewards, you can play any game mode under Fortnite's umbrella. Rocket Racing, Fortnite OG, and even Festival all offer avenues to rank up and claim the newest version of the Black Knight costume.

What's in the Season 2 OG Pass?

There are many familiar items in the OG Pass right now, including a remixed version of Cuddle Team Leader. The pass also contains a new iteration of the Black Knight that fans have never seen before, plus the outfit's secondary style offers a golden finish. Here's everything you can collect in the OG Pass for Season 2.

Reward

Item Type

Sparkle Diva

Outfit

Diva's Dancefloor

Wrap

Diva's Grin

Emote

Sparkling Soarer

Glider

Diva Drop

Contrail

Sparkling Star

Pickaxe

Sparkle Banner Icon

Homebase Banner

Sparkle Satchel

Back Bling

Diva Fever

Emote

Sparkle Stars

Emoticon

Disco Satchel

Back Bling

Groovy!

Spray

Disco Star

Pickaxe

Sparkle Diva

Loading Screen

Dancefloor Diva

Outfit Style

Cuddle Carvers

Pickaxe

Heart Break

Emoticon

Cuddle Team Sierra

Glider

Eyes Of The Cuddle Team

Spray

Polar Scabbard

Back Bling

Tactical Heartbreak

Wrap

Cuddle Team Specialist

Loading Screen

Cuddle Team Specialist

Outfit

Sparkle Satchel

Back Bling

Hearts Banner Icon

Homebase Banner

Heart Chopper

Emote

Polar Carvers

Pickaxe

R3BOOTED

Loading Screen

Cuddle Dropper

Contrail

Polar Team Specialist

Outfit Style

Conqueror's Claim

Emote

Blackened Shield

Back Bling

Dark Charger

Glider

Conqueror's Stare

Spray

Conqueror's Charge

Wrap

Knight Conqueror

Loading Screen

Conqueror's Axe

Pickaxe

Knight Conqueror

Outfit

Burnished Axe

Pickaxe

War Banners

Contrail

Conqueror's Crown

Emoticon

Clash At Tilted Towers

Loading Screen

Burnished Shield

Back Bling

Fort Knights Banner Icon

Homebase Banner

Golden Conqueror

Outfit Style

