Two Fortnite Season 3 Gameplay Trailers Have Leaked Early
Fortnite is just a few hours away from Season 3's launch. Gamers (and leakers) are getting excited. Two of Fortnite's official Season 3 Trailers have just leaked early, confirming several previous information drops and teasing new superpowers. Let's quickly summarize everything they reveal and what it means for the game.
Fortnite's Season 3 Gameplay Trailers Leak Early
Fortnite Season 3 is set to launch on Saturday, June 7 at 8 PM Eastern Time. However, the game is experiencing downtime beforehand to ensure the update goes through smoothly.
As players await their chance to test Fortnite Season 3's superpowers, Epic Games partner and leak account @ShiinaBR has revealed two leaked trailers more than three hours early. One, from X.com user @blortzen, appears to focus on in-game combat changes, while the other, from @Layla_Leaks, includes high-quality animations of new skins and teases additional features.
'Super' New Season
Leaks have already revealed Fortnite Season 3's Superhero theme, but @blortzen and @Layla_Leaks' leaked gameplay trailers offer a possible title. The videos call Season 3 'Fortnite SUPER.' The Season's superhero star logo is also visible behind the text. Most leaked Battlepass skins have the same star logo on their outfits, marking a possible lore connection.
Companions
In @Layla_Leaks' trailer, the video opens with a Fortnite character on the Battle Bus. A pet chameleon is next to him, possibly teasing the upcoming Companions feature. Previous Fortnite leaks say Superman's dog sidekick Krypto is likely the first new companion, lending credence to the Companion update arriving during Season 3.
Superman Mythic Ability
The Gameplay Reveal Trailer has a segment focusing on Fortnite's upcoming Superman 2025 collaboration and shows its Superman skin animations in action. In addition, it may have leaked Superman's confirmed Mythic Ability. In the video, Superman uses his super-strength to punch a car and knock it into a nearby building.
Related Article: Fortnite: Downtime for Season 3 - v36.00, Superman, Squid Game, & More
New Superpowers
According to the leaked trailer, players will have plenty more superpowers to choose from. Watchers can see one avatar using a double-jump to enter a flying ability, and another summons glowing purple magic while mid-air. At a later timestamp, a player turns into a bird while their teammates hover with a pixel ability and spark explosive electricity.
New Hero Skins: Killswitch, Stormbeast, Morgan Myst, Lightrider, Synthwave and Ziggy
@Layla_Leaks' superhero-themed trailer also confirms previously leaked Battlepass skins' identities. Fortnite is reportedly introducing five new hero personalities, who appear in-game as Costumes. Here's a quick run-down of their powers and where they will appear:
Hero Skins:
- Killswitch: Has Matrix-esque time powers and wields dual pistols.
- Stormbeast: A peppy cheerleader who can transform into a wolf-like creature. Can crash onto opponents and deal AOE damage.
- Morgan Myst: Has dark magic powers and can summon or transform into crows. Can fly across the map and escape tough situations.
- Lightrider: Can surf on pixelated particles and manipulate light.
- Synthwave: Can utilize sound wave powers.
- Ziggy: Part-human, part-chameleon.
Recent leaks allege Stormbeast and Morgan Myst will appear in the Battle Pass. it's currently unknown how players will obtain the other costumes.
New Dual-Wield Pistols Weapon
Killswitch's pistols are key to his design, but the leaked trailers indicate other players can also use them. Viewers can spot Lightrider and Synthwave carrying them by their trademark green glow. When Synthwave shoots the pistols, she appears to move in slow motion. It's unclear if this feature is available to anyone holding the Killswitch pistols or if it's exclusive to Synthwave's kit.
New Grappler Gun
The trailer features a segment where a player uses a new mobility item to access a skyscraper's roof. This gun looks much different from the typical Grappler: its frame is a different color, and it shoots a string of chainmail and a grappling hook instead of the Grappler's usual suction cup.
Lore Info
The leaks also help Fortnite players better understand Season 3's in-game lore. An evil presence led by a supervillain (pictured above) has conquered the Fortnite map. Strange floating obelisks hover in the air. One trailer displays Superman fighting these structures and the villain directing a horde of henchmen.
The upcoming Fortnite heroes seem to be part of an organization sporting the Season's star-shaped logo. Previous leaks indicate they may be members of a 'Superhero Academy', a school that trains their superpowers and readies them to fight evil.
Utopia City
Fortnite's Super update introduces a fresh location called Utopia City. This spot draws inspiration from classic fictional locales like Superman's Metropolis. It is an urban center with high-tech billboards, towering skyscrapers and lush greenery lining its sidewalks. Viewers can witness some parts of Utopia City in the leaked trailers.
Esports Impact
If the leaked Fortnite Season 3 trailers are legitimate, they indicate a distinct transition into an ability-focused meta. Players' superpowers will certainly factor into their duels, whether it's through forcing better movement to avoid Stormbeast's AOE attacks or punishing aggression less with Morgan Myst's transformation escape. Several new weapons will also shake up gunplay. Killswitch's pistols may offer a precision advantage to players who use them.
In addition, utilizing the surrounding environment correctly will be more important than ever. Players could use their Superman Mythic punch to move objects and break down barriers easily, possibly offering counterplay to bunkers and ratty cover. The meta will see some severe fluctuations as Fortnite Season 3 settles in.