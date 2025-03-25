The OG Pass for Season 3 - Sir Raven, MECHA R3X, & More
Fortnite has introduced many new reward passes in the last few years, though the OG Pass is arguably the best, especially for fans of the battle royale's early days. Each iteration comes equipped with new gliders, pickaxes, dances, and even skins.
There are dozens of new cosmetics for you to collect in the OG Pass for Season 3, including a few throwbacks to fan-favorite outfits from Chapter 1. We're going to walk you through everything you need to know about Fortnite's latest cosmetic pass.
When Does the OG Pass End?
Every pass in Fortnite has to end eventually. The Season 3 OG Pass will be available until June 8th at 1:30 AM Eastern Time, so you'll have over two months to collect everything it has to offer, which includes three skins.
Since the OG Pass only contains 45 items, it shouldn't be too difficult for OG competitors to complete it in the allotted timeframe. Regardless, make sure to start grinding immediately if you don't want to miss out on any Season 3 cosmetics.
How Will the New OG Pass Change the Meta?
The latest OG Pass won't have a huge impact on the competitive meta. However, the MECHA R3X skin is based on a green dinosaur. As with other green outfits in Fortnite, collecting the nostalgic skin will give you an advantage while hiding from enemies in bushes or fields.
It'll be easier to traverse the landscape of the Chapter 1 and Chapter 6 Islands while wearing the MECHA R3X, so make sure to collect it ASAP if you need an edge in Fortnite OG. Plus, the new emotes are a perfect way to celebrate your victory.
Will Season 4 Have an OG Pass?
Though we don't have complete confirmation of what to expect from the OG Pass in Season 4, it's clear that they won't skip out on some fun-filled rewards. It's likely that it will have superhero-themed skins, as that was the focus of Chapter 1: Season 4 in its original release.
How Much Does the OG Pass Cost?
The OG Pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks by default, but buying it directly isn't the best way to get it. The Fortnite Crew subscription is $11.99 per month and includes every available pass in Fortnite.
If you're seeking the most bang for your V-Bucks, then Fortnite Crew is easily the better deal. The LEGO Pass is also included in the lineup of reward systems, plus in 2025, you can level every pass up by playing any mode.
How to Level Up the OG Pass
Playing Fortnite OG isn't the only way to level up the OG Pass. Participating in regular Battle Royale, Ballistic, or any other game mode will reward you with XP that'll go straight to the pass.
With tac shooters at an all-time high in the esports space, these new rewards could incentivize players to put more time into Ballistic, which has unfortunately not reached the level of hype that would give Epic another proper esport at this time.
Playing Creative Mode is a great way to earn experience, especially since you can enjoy a wide variety of different modes. The LTM, 50v50, is another fun way to earn XP, too.
50v50 Has Returned
For a unique way to level up the OG Pass, you can enjoy the 50v50 mode for a limited time. Epic Games has recently brought back a few of Fortnite's classic limited-time modes.
The 50v50 mode separates combatants into two large teams of fifty players each, creating an epic battle between armies. This mode was just released alongside Season 3 of Fortnite OG, but it won't be around forever, so hop in now to grind experience and have a blast while leveling up.
What's in the Season 3 OG Pass?
The OG Pass contains 45 items in Season 3, including a spiritual successor to the Raven skin. Unfortunately, Take The L didn't get a new variant, but a dance could be released later in the Item Shop.
Pickaxes and gliders are both in the lineup, too. We've compiled a full list of every cosmetic available in the third season of Fortnite OG.
• Power Punk Outfit
• Anarchist's Amp Back Bling
• The Storms Spray
• Punk Powerglider
• Homebase Banner Icon
• The Rebel Pickaxe
• Punk Show Emote
• Punk Rock Wrap
• Pastel Skulls Contrail
• Bubblegum Punk Powerglider
• The Storms - Live!
• The Rebel (Punk Pink) Back Bling
• Bubblegum Punk Amp Back Bling
• Crypunk Emote
• Bubblegum Power Punk Outfit
• Bone Breaker Emote
• Dine And Dash Loading Screen
• R3X Claws Pickaxe
• Horizon Rider Glider
• Toony R3X Emote
• Saur Soarer Contrail
• R3X Tail Back Bling
• MECHA R3X Outfit
• Extinction Armor R3X Claws Pickaxe
• M3CHA Wrecks Wrap
• R3X The Dominator Emote
• Extinction Armor R3X Tail Black Bling
• Homebase Banner Icon
• Extinction Armor Horizon Rider Glider
• Extinction Armor MECHA R3X Outfit
• Nevermore Wings Glider
• The Pinfeather Pickaxe
• Homebase Banner Icon
• Fowl Mantle Back Bling
• Nightfall Contrail
• The Raven Knight Spray
• Sir Raven's Armor Wrap
• Sir Raven Outfit
• Storm's End Pinfeather Pickaxe
• Ravenheart Emote
• Knight Of The Storm Loading Screen
• Storm's End Nevermore Wings Glider
• Raven's Legion Emote
• Storm's End Fowl Mantle
• Storm's End Sir Raven
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
Fortnite OG just received a massive update to introduce new locations and mechanics to the Chapter 1 Island. The competitive scene is also shifting all the time, as the Pro-Am quickly approaches.
To watch Fortnite esports and competitive streamers, visit the Fortnite Twitch channel, an official spot to view your favorite pros compete in casual matches and professional competitions.