Final Fortnite Season 4 Update Coming Soon
The final update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is confirmed, and likely launching on October 29th, according to leaker @HYPEX on X. The exact release date isn't confirmed at this moment, but Fortnite often releases updates on Tuesdays. Leaker @Hypex shared that the End Of Chapter event will be a separate game mode and is set to take place on November 1st.
HYPEX also revealed that the upcoming update will include the End Of Chapter event for Chapter 5, so we'll likely learn more about it once the update releases publicly. Many leakers believe that Chapter 6 Season 1 will have a superhero or space theme due to cosmetic leaks, although the theme is currently unconfirmed by Epic Games.
According to information by @ShiinaBR, @andredotuasset, and @NotPaloleaks on X, the update could also launch within the next few days, since Fortnite confirmed that an update would be releasing this week. However, Fortnite often delays updates for various reasons.
With the Fortnitemares event still active and OG Fortnite returning in early November, fans are excited about the plethora of content releasing during the end of 2024.