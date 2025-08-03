Fortnite: Season 4 Release Date - Bug Invasion, Fortnitemares on the Way!

Chapter 6 - Season 4: Alien Bug Invasion is set to be quite a long season, based on the amount of updates Fortnite is planning for it 😳



- v37.00 (August 8)

- v37.10

- v37.20

- v37.30

- v37.40

- v37.50

- v37.51 pic.twitter.com/Qo3fPH5yay