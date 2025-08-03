Fortnite: Season 4 Release Date - Bug Invasion, Fortnitemares on the Way!
The fourth season of Chapter 6 will be upon us in just a few weeks, and leaks have revealed many details about the upcoming excitement. Between the new POIs and a battle pass full of fun skins, Season 4 will offer an entirely new theme for Chapter 6.
Our latest guide will walk you through the key features that have been confirmed or leaked about Chapter 6: Season 4 and why it may be one of the best Fortnite seasons of 2025.
When Does Chapter 6: Season 4 Begin?
ShiinaBR recently made a post on X to announce the downtime for Season 4 ahead of schedule. According to the leaker, Chapter 6: Season 4 starts on August 7th, while downtime will begin at 1:30 AM Eastern Time. The list below details when maintenance should begin for C6:S4 in every time zone this upcoming August.
• West Coast US (PDT): August 6th at 10:30 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 7th at 1:30 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 7th at 6:30 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 7th at 7:30 AM
• Japan (JST): August 7th at 2:30 PM
Esports Impact: Season 4 Could Offer A Huge Meta Change
The melee meta was the dominant way to play in Fortnite for the first half of 2025, but close-combat weaponry has taken a backseat in Season 3 of Chapter 6. Season 4 may offer some new mythics themed around creepy insects. SamLeakss and ShiinaBR have revealed that something called the Bug Gauntlet may be coming in Season 4, though the details are currently fuzzy.
If the Bug Gauntlet allows you to fly, then it may provide a powerful avenue for countering builders in ranked. Esports will be affected by any new weapons added in Season 4, and you can expect the loot pool to revamp the competitive meta this August.
Everything Coming in Chapter 6: Season 4
Epic Games hasn't revealed a full trailer for C6:S4 yet, but leaks and rumors paint a clear picture of what to expect from the terrifying bug invasion this August.
Bugs are Going to Invade the Chapter 6 Island in Season 4
The focus of Season 4 will be a bug invasion according to ShiinaBR, and yes, you read that right. Bees, cicadas, or even alien enemies may fly onto the Chapter 6 Island soon, though it's unclear exactly how Epic will implement the invasion.
If bugs are present as NPC enemies, then they may offer another challenge, making it harder to achieve a Victory Royale. We can also expect a hive of new bug outfits in the Season 4 battle pass. Mythics themed around the creepy crawlers will likely be released in August, and the competitive landscape will be changed forever by the incoming insects.
Season 4 Will Last For A Long Time
Based on a release schedule posted by ShiinaBR, we predict that Season 4 of Chapter 6 will last until November, which would make it about three months in length. Some seasons don't even last for two months, like the Star Wars mini-season, so Season 4 should be quite the party.
Reports by leakers like ShiinaBR and FortniteBR have claimed that a Simpsons mini-season is planned for release after Season 4, so the Fortnite fun won't stop with the bug invasion. Chapter 7 will likely launch immediately after the Simpsons season, bringing an end to Chapter 6.
The Season 4 Starter Pack Features A Bee Skin
According to HYPEX, the starter pack for Season 4 will also be bug-themed. Specifically, the outfit features a woman wearing a bee costume, with a honey pickaxe to match the skin. If you like yellow cosmetics in Fortnite, then this might just 'bee' the perfect starter pack for you!
New Forest Locations
SamLeakss recently posted that new environments are set to be introduced in Season 4, including a Woods biome and possibly a Jungle. There will probably be POIs within each new biome, though they haven't yet been confirmed. Jungles are a fun environment to explore, and a forest could even be paired with a volcano, similar to Chapter 1: Season 8.
According to Samleakss, mud mechanics may also make a surprising return in Season 4, along with the introduction of new companions. Plus, a few new items like the Bug Gauntlet and Goo equipment might be released next season.
Fortnitemares May Return in October
Towards the end of Chapter 6: Season 4, we may see the return of a Halloween-themed event called Fortnitemares. In 2024, Fortnitemares brought a variety of new spooky collabs, including a crossover with the decades-old Saw franchise and a few Disney villains.
A new set of rewards may be available for free during Fortnitemares, while horror movie characters could enter the Item Shop, too. Though Fortnitemares won't be available at the beginning of Season 4, it'll be a main event this autumn.