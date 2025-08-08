Fortnite: Everything in the Season 5 OG Pass
Season 5 of Fortnite OG has just been released, and the meta shifted drastically to reflect the latest loot pool. Alongside a collection of new weaponry, you'll also find that the OG Pass has been revamped in Season 5.
With dozens of new cosmetic items to earn, it's a good time to jump back into Fortnite OG for a blast from the battle royale's distant past. This guide will walk you through everything in the Season 5 OG Pass, plus how many V-Bucks you need to gain access to the latest rewards.
How Much Does The OG Pass Cost in Season 5?
Like the regular battle pass, the OG Pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks. Alternatively, the Fortnite Crew subscription offers access to every reward pass in Fortnite for $11.99 each month.
Note: The OG Pass doesn't contain any V-Bucks in Season 5.
How to Level Up the OG Pass in Season 5
You can level up the OG Pass by earning XP in any game mode, including Fortnite OG. If you want to level up quickly, then playing Creative Mode is a great method since it offers tons of XP with thousands of modes to experience. Additionally, make sure to complete your quests to collect as much experience as possible this August.
Everything in the OG Pass for Season 5
Drift has received a brand-new variant in the OG Pass, plus you'll find that the latest reward pass offers multiple emotes and gliders to collect. With 45 items in total, Season 5's OG Pass has something to fit every player's style. The compilation below includes each item that can be unlocked in Season 5 of Fortnite OG.
• Redline Racer Outfit
• Redline Wrecker Pickaxe
• Red Lines Contrail
• Lazy Mayhem Loading Screen
• Redline's Revenge Wrap
• Redline Scout Glider
• Burning Sparks Spray
• Mounted Muffler Back Bling
• Bike To Go Emote
• Afterburn Wrecker Pickaxe
• Afterburn Muffler Back Bling
• Burning GG Dice Emote
• Afterburn Scout Glider
• Banner Icon
• Afterburn Racer Outfit
• Sea Bobber Pickaxe
• Loot Break Loading Screen
• Tidal Floatie Back Bling
• Floatie Faller Contrail
• Duck! Spray
• Lifeboard Glider
• Unhappy Sun Emote
• Tide Strider Outfit
• Rescue Run Emote
• Riptide Bobber Pickaxe
• Riptide Lifeboard Glider
• Sea Sentry Wrap
• Shark Banner Icon
• Riptide Floatie Back Bling
• Riptide Strider Outfit
• Rift Break Emote
• Fox Clan Leader Wrap
• Fully Charged Drift Spray
• Riftreaver's Edge Pickaxe
• Fox Drifter Glider
• Trickster's Shield Back Bling
• Fox's Rift Contrail
• Riftreaver Drift Outfit
• Riftshadow's Edge Pickaxe
• Banner Icon
• Shadow Trickster's Shield Back Bling
• Storm's Drift Loading Screen
• Shadow Fox Drifter Glider
• Sign Of The Fox Emote
• Riftshadow Drift Outfit
Esports Impact: Fortnite OG's Continued Support May Bring More Players Back
Chapter 1 was a prime time for Fortnite fans, and OG's implementation as a permanent mode may be one of the biggest things driving Fortnite's active player base in 2025. We predict that as Epic Games continues to bring us back to older seasons, more and more fans will return to the battle royale for the nostalgic fun that Fortnite OG offers. A healthy player base is essential for an esports title, so hopefully Fortnite OG will continue to bring back more fans to help bolster the competitive community.