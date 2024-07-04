Is Fortnite Down? How to Check Fortnite Server Status
Fortnite introduces a new pop culture crossover, weapons, and other fun new content every season. It's no surprise that gamers continue to flock to the battle royale, LEGO Fortnite, and now Reload mode. But with more players grinding Fortnite comes more server issues. Here's how to check Fortnite's server status if you notice any issues.
If you load into Fortnite and keep getting booted from a game, the issue could be the servers. Severs go down for a variety of reasons, including too much server activity or an influx of players, bugs in the game, or your own WiFi connection and other PC problems. Here's how to check if it's on Epic's side.
How to Check Fortnite Server Status
If you want to check Fortnite's server status, check out Epic's server status page. Here, you can click Fortnite and then see a list of all aspects of the game along with its status. If there's nothing going wrong with Fortnite's game services, Item Shop, matchmaking, and more, it will say "Operational" in green on the right.
From here, you can also check LEGO Fortnite and other standalone game modes. You can also see Epic's overall online service status a little further down the page.
If you are experiencing issues despite Epic claiming its "Operational" as usual, you might want to check Down Detector and other third-party sites. They will tell you if there's a specific server issue in your area or something that Epic hasn't caught yet.
How to Fix Fortnite Server Status Issue
If the server issue is due to a game bug or Epic's own problems, you unfortunately will have to just wait for a solution from developers. However, if it seems to be on your end, there's a few things you can try.
One thing that may work is playing Fortnite during less busy hours instead of peak play times. This will ensure that severs aren't super busy so server issues and lag will likely be reduced.
You can also check our WiFi connection, even changing to a connected ethernet cable if your PC seems to be a bit slow to connect. Try shutting other programs and games on your PC as well in case they are taking valuable resources from Fortnite.
And if all else fails, shut down Fortnite, restart your PC, and head back into Fortnite to see if anything gets better.