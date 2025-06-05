Fortnite Servers are Down on Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Day: What Happened
Fortnite summer is in full swing with Galactic Battle events and fresh updates. However, players are currently having trouble connecting to the game's servers, and Epic Games is locking in and "investigating an issue." Here's everything we know about Fortnite's downtime, what may have caused it and when the game may return.
Is Fortnite Down?
Yes, Fortnite is down for some players as of Thursday, June 5 2025. It appears users began having connection issues at around 11:15 AM Eastern Time. Epic Games' official Fortnite Status tracker on X.com has released a statement, saying, "We are investigating an issue preventing some players from logging into Fortnite." The post has received over 12,000 views in under 10 minutes, indicating high engagement.
It's still unclear what exactly caused the outage and how far its effects extend. Players may encounter varying issues when attempting to connect to Fortnite servers. The most common report is that players cannot log in to Fortnite's home screen. Some specifically note they cannot access Galactic Battle experiences. One user, @LuxxxDR, also references ping issues: "Why am I getting 90 ping in OG ranked mode. My ping is normally in the 20s in every other mode."
Ol' Reliable (AKA 'Down Detector') also confirms the Fortnite outage. User reports have spiked since 11:11 AM Eastern Time (ET). Most of these complaints focus on "server connection" issues, as opposed to "game play" and "login" problems.
Some users speculate that the simultaneous June 5 Nintendo Switch 2 launch may have contributed to the outage. Fortnite is available on the Switch 2, and the device is receiving huge traction across the gaming community. Player counts commonly spike during new platform launches, and this dynamic can sometimes overwhelm server infrastructures. The event could also bring platform-specific compatibility issues to light. Some players have reported issues playing Fortnite on the original Switch. X.com user @GravitxFox replied to @FortniteStatus' downtime announcement, "Fix the performance issues on Switch."
When Will Fortnite be Back?
It's unclear when Fortnite servers will return. Update time will depend on how severe the issue is and how many players it affects. The @FortniteStatus X.com account has reassured the community that "an update will be provided as soon as we have more info to share or once this is resolved."
In the past, most Fortnite outages have been resolved relatively quickly within 24 hours. As the situation progresses, further information and a more precise time estimate will likely arise.
Esports Impact
Server downtime will prevent Fortnite players from grinding comp and scoring those sweet, sweet #1 Victory Royales. Indeed, no one can get ten kills on the board, touch down in Tomato Town, Chug Jug with friends or be a Pro Fortnite Gamer until Epic Games fixes the issue. The Fortnite outages will primarily affect Ranked queues, but there is a chance they could impact pro gameplay if they persist longer than usual.