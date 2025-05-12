Fortnite Servers Down - Log in and Matchmaking Issues
Just over a week after launchings its massive new Star Wars-themed season, Fortnite is experiencing issues with its servers, specifically tied to players being able to log-in and play the game.
It isn’t uncommon for live-service titles to face some downtime due to server problems every now and then, though Fortnite usually avoids the worst of those issues due to how big the game is and Epic Games’ tendency to ensure things run smoothly. That isn’t the case now, however, as players around the world are experiencing connection issues in one form or another.
How Long Will Fortnite’s Severs Be Down?
Just like every other connection issue, Fortnite servers will be back online and fully functional once Epic Games is able to find whatever is causing the problem and fix it. And thankfully, for the May 12 outage, that process only took an hour.
At the time of the outage becoming widespread, Fortnite’s official channels labeled the issue as a problem “causing players to see matchmaking and log-in errors.” No further information was shared, though it was a large enough issue that it is impacting players globally.
As of 6:34pm CT on May 12, whatever server issuers were causing the outage were resolved and Epic confirmed that Fortnite was fully back online across its modes. The developers are still monitoring the issue to ensure nothing else happens in the same vein.
How To Check Fortnite Server Status
Fortnite is one of several games big enough to host its own sever status updates, meaning you can go check the current status of the game’s operations in a few different official ways.
Fortnite Status pages on social media typically update players on ongoing issues that the developers are working to fix. Epic also has a dedicated public support page that updates with known problems and their statuses, along with additional information about its other games and specific Fortnite modes.
Fortnite Servers Down - Esports Impact
With Fortnite servers down, players are unable to play the game in any capacity, meaning there is no progression or other modes available to access in their usual form.
Whether you play ranked sessions or just enjoy one of Fortnite’s dozens of other offerings with friends, server issues scrap everyone’s plans. This includes players who might try to stream the game or compete in scheduled events.
For reference, matchmaking issues on May 11 caused Epic to cancel the Ranked Reload Cups for EU and ME regions. This is not an uncommon result if server or connection problems persist during important timeframes.
The best thing you can do is wait until Epic Games gives the all clear regarding any server problems, as they aren’t like connection issues experienced by individual players. There isn’t much you can do to fix the problems outside of biding your time and keep an eye on Fortnite’s status.