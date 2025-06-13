Fortnite Servers are Down: June 13 2025 Outage
Are you experiencing issues connecting to Fortnite? Many community members say they cannot log in to their accounts or access servers due to an unknown bug. Let's explore everything we know about the outage and when Fortnite may return.
Is Fortnite Down? June 13 2025 Outage
Yes, Fortnite is having some connection problems. The issue seemingly began at around 7:20 PM Eastern Time (EDT) on Friday, June 13 2025. Players are experiencing various struggles when they try to enter the game. For some, they cannot load in. Others say the servers are lagging extremely hard.
The outage is also reportedly occurring during a Duo Console Cash Cup, one of Fortnite's officially sponsored tournaments. The event has a significant prize and is important to community members.
Fortnite's official Status account @FortniteStatus has not yet commented on the issue or confirmed its cause.
When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back? June 13 2025 Outage
Without official analysis from Epic Games, it's hard to tell how long Fortnite servers will be offline. The issue may be a quick fix, or it could require quite some time to solve. Most previous Fortnite outages have lasted between 30 minutes and a few hours. In rare cases, the game may be down for longer.