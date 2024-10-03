Esports illustrated

Fortnite x Shaq — Skins, Prices, Release Date

The speculation is over, Epic Games has confirmed that the next athlete getting a skin in Fortnite is the one and only Shaquille O'neal. Super Shaq will be dropping in Fortnite later this week, getting two distinct skins and a host of other cosmetics.

Here's everything you need to know about how to unlock Super Shaq in Fortnite.

When is the Shaq Bundle Coming Out?

The Fortnite x Shaq collab will drop on October 4, 2024. The skin was first discovered by leakers as a mystery ICON series set and was then revealed by Shaq himself during a DJ set.

What Comes in the Fortnite x Shaq Bundle?

Shaq's bundle is more customizable than many of the content creator and celebrity bundles we've seen before. It includes two distinct skins, base Shaq and Super Shaq along with styles and two pickaxe variants. Here's everything in the bundle along with its price:

Name

Item

Price

Shaq (DJ Diesel)

Skin

1,500 V-Bucks

Super Shaq

Skin

2,000 V-Bucks

Shaq's DJ Decks

Backbling

Comes w/ Shaq skin

Super Shaq Shield

Backbling

Comes w/ Super Shaq skin

Ones N Twos

Emote

300 V-Bucks

Shaq Shimmy

Emote

500 V-Bucks

Axe-lifier

Pickaxe

800 V-Bucks

Shaq Attackers

Pickaxe

Comes w/ Super Shaq skin

Shaqsleeves

Wrap

500 V-Bucks

Fortnite has not slowed down the cosmetics train, dropping this major collab just after releasing a highly-anticipated collection for The Incredibles. Epic is also slowly trickling out spooky season cosmetics as it gears up to launch Fortnitemares next week.

Trent Murray
TRENT MURRAY

Trent has covered esports since the birth of the LCS. He also led content strategy and served as Senior Writer for The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal, and worked on the development team for Rushdown Revolt.

