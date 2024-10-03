Fortnite x Shaq — Skins, Prices, Release Date
The speculation is over, Epic Games has confirmed that the next athlete getting a skin in Fortnite is the one and only Shaquille O'neal. Super Shaq will be dropping in Fortnite later this week, getting two distinct skins and a host of other cosmetics.
Here's everything you need to know about how to unlock Super Shaq in Fortnite.
When is the Shaq Bundle Coming Out?
The Fortnite x Shaq collab will drop on October 4, 2024. The skin was first discovered by leakers as a mystery ICON series set and was then revealed by Shaq himself during a DJ set.
What Comes in the Fortnite x Shaq Bundle?
Shaq's bundle is more customizable than many of the content creator and celebrity bundles we've seen before. It includes two distinct skins, base Shaq and Super Shaq along with styles and two pickaxe variants. Here's everything in the bundle along with its price:
Name
Item
Price
Shaq (DJ Diesel)
Skin
1,500 V-Bucks
Super Shaq
Skin
2,000 V-Bucks
Shaq's DJ Decks
Backbling
Comes w/ Shaq skin
Super Shaq Shield
Backbling
Comes w/ Super Shaq skin
Ones N Twos
Emote
300 V-Bucks
Shaq Shimmy
Emote
500 V-Bucks
Axe-lifier
Pickaxe
800 V-Bucks
Shaq Attackers
Pickaxe
Comes w/ Super Shaq skin
Shaqsleeves
Wrap
500 V-Bucks
Fortnite has not slowed down the cosmetics train, dropping this major collab just after releasing a highly-anticipated collection for The Incredibles. Epic is also slowly trickling out spooky season cosmetics as it gears up to launch Fortnitemares next week.