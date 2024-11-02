Fortnite introduces new cosmetic shoes with Fortnite Remix
If you thought somehow Fortnite didn't have enough cosmetic items before now with Pickaxes, Back Blings, Skins, four musical instrument categories, and wraps, Epic Games has confirmed in a Fortnite news post that a brand new element. As first seen in the Fortnite Remix trailer at the end of The Prelude live event, shoes are being added as a new cosmetic category with the launch of Fortnite Remix.
Dubbed Kicks these are – as you would expect – shoes for your Fortnite Skins to wear. These will range from collabs with existing shoe brands like Nike to original Epic Games designs that are just as silly as the regular Fortnite skins. Starting on November 12, 2024, alongside Fortnite Update 32.10, players can unlock a pair of Nike Air Jordans as a part of the Fortnite Remix Pass (this mini-season's battle pass).
Not only that, but on that same day, new original Fortnite Kicks will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop. While we don't have a massive list at the moment, Epic has shown off a nifty pair of Shark Slippers that are sure to complete the look of your most hardcore Fortnite skin.
However, just like with the launch of Lego Fortnite last year, unfortunately not all skins will be compatible with Fortnite Kicks. Epic said in the blog post, "Kicks will be compatible with over 500 of the most popular Fortnite Outfits to start", meaning it's almost certain that the likes of Jonesy, Midas, and Evie will be compatible, but Peter Griffin and Travis Scott probably won't be.
However, even if your chosen skin isn't compatible with Kicks right away, Epic Games assures players that more than 95% of Fortnite Skins should be compatible with Kicks by Spring 2025, saying, "While there are a few Outfits that are particularly challenging to style Kicks for, we’re working hard to make sure that as many Outfits as possible can throw on a fresh pair."
While nothing is confirmed, Epic has also told players to "look out for other brands to join the lineup in the future" meaning that the door is open for the likes of Adidas, Sketchers, Converse, and hopefully Heelys to join Fortnite later down the line.