Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani is Coming to Fortnite - Cosmetics, Release Date, & More
Fortnite isn't shy in introducing celebrities and characters from popular media. Be it Goku or even a famous sports star, it seems like there isn't anything that Epic Games won't add to their famous battle royale. New leaks are indicating that a notable baseball player may be coming to Fortnite soon, just in time for the launch of MLB The Show 25 on March 18th.
If you're a fan of America's favorite pastime, then you'll need to know about everything sliding into Fortnite in the latest crossover. Here's what we know about the Shohei Ohtani collab and how it might affect the third-person shooter's competitive scene.
Shohei Ohtani Fortnite Skin Release Date
Shohei Ohtani is a professional baseball player known for his role as pitcher and hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It appears that he'll be entering Fortnite's battlefield as an outfit, though we don't have definitive information about how you'll be able to unlock his likeness. The skin will include a cel shaded outfit with Ohtani's jersey number.
RELATED: Fortnite: Reboot Van Upgrade on the Way? - What We Know
According to Nav1x_1 and ShiinaBR on X, Shohei Ohtani is probably coming in the next update, which is expected to release tomorrow. The introduction of a major league baseball player is both shocking and exciting, plus it could indicate that Epic Games will release more sports content in the future.
How to Unlock Shohei Ohtani in Fortnite
In all likelihood, Shohei Ohtani will be placed in the Item Shop to be sold for a hefty handful of V-Bucks. Based on similar skins we've received in the past, the Japanese athlete will probably cost around 1,500. There could be a few extra cosmetics accompanying the costume, like a special baseball bat pickaxe or a pair of stylish kicks.
It's unlikely that Shohei Ohtani would be introduced in an Event Pass, but Epic Games is known to switch up its formula, so the baseball star could hypothetically be earnable. We'll have to wait until Shohei Ohtani releases to know for sure, but an Item Shop skin is a likely bet.
Will the Shohei Ohtani Crossover Change the Meta?
Though the introduction of a famous baseball player won't have a significant impact on Fortnite's competitive meta, it may signal that more sports-related weapons are on the horizon. The Kneecapper is a unique baseball bat that was added at the start of Chapter 6: Season 2, so it does appear that Epic Games has set its sights on the sports world.
RELATED: Fortnite: Invincible is Back for a Second Round - Release Date, Skins, & More
As such, the Shohei Ohtani crossover may come equipped with another baseball bat weapon, which would push Fortnite even further towards a melee meta. A baseball crossover event is a real possibility, especially since MLB The Show 25 is releasing next week.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest competitive clips on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.