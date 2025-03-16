Shohei Ohtani In Fortnite: Skin Bundle Pricing, All Cosmetics
Fornite's Icon Series is adding a new personality to the list: MLB legend Shohei Ohtani is arriving to the game as an Icon Series skin. Let's walk through everything we know about the Shohei Ohtani skin bundle, what it includes, its release date and more.
Shohei Ohtani in Fortnite: Baseball Skin Bundle
Shohei Ohtani is one of the most famous baseball athletes of all time. Previously playing in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league, Ohtani later relocated to the MLB and joined the Los Angeles Angels before moving to the Dodgers. He is particularly well-known for his unique playstyle as both a pitcher and a hitter, being equally strong in offensive and defensive roles.
On March 10 2025, Epic Games announced that Shohei Ohtani would join the title as part of a skin bundle in Fortnite's Icon Series. Fortnite frequently collaborates with celebrities, athletes and pop-culture figures, and the Icon Series is designed to highlight their accomplishments. The title has previously released skins for Messi, Snoop Dogg and more personalities.
What's In The Shohei Ohtani Fortnite Bundle?
The Shohei Ohtani Fortnite collab will include several skin variations, emotes, back blings and pickaxes. Let's explore a quick list:
Shohei Ohtani Fortnite Items
- Shohei Ohtani Outfit (with three styles: white for home, gray for away and a LEGO Fortnite variant).
- Decoy Back Bling (a bobblehead based on Shohei's dog, Decoy).
- Trusty Two-Way Pickaxe
- Samurai Shohei Outfit
- Samurai Screamer Back Bling
- Baseball Batana Pickaxe
- Doggy Dingers Emote
- Hey Batter Batter Emote
How to Buy the Shohei Ohtani Fortnite Bundle
Once the Shohei Ohtani bundle arrives, it will be available in the Fortnite item shop. Importantly, players can buy items from the bundle individually or as a set. The bundles' cost is currently unknown.
Players can also obtain the Samurai Shohei Outfit for free before its official release by placing in a Solo Battle Royale tournament. During the in-game Shohei Ohtani Cup, "the top points-earning players in each region will unlock the Samurai Shohei Outfit early. Send your rivals back to the dugout!"
Fortnite Shohei Ohtani Bundle Release Date
The Shohei Ohtani bundle will arrive on March 17 2025 at 8 PM ET. Here's a quick rundown of its release time in other timezones:
- PT: 5 PM
- CT: 7 PM
- ET: 8 PM
- Brazil: 9 PM
- CET: 1 AM March 18
- JST: 9 AM March 18
Esports Impact
The Kneecapper is a key weapon in the current meta. Having the world's most famous baseball player and being able to equip him with a baseball bat will be a dream scenario for content creators like Clix and Bugha. Expect to see many top Fortnite esports pros taking the Ohtani skin for a spin when it drops.