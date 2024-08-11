Fortnite x Simpsons May Be Coming to Chapter 5 Season 4
Fortnite has been getting a lot of insane crossover announcements this past month, but now leakers believe another one is on its way.
A Fortnite leaker known as SamLeakss has predicted that a Simpsons crossover is coming to Fortnite. No further information about what the leak includes has been shared just yet.
When Is Simpsons Coming to Fortnite?
There has been no release date for the possible Simpsons crossover. Many believe that it would be coming in the next season, Chapter 5 Season 4. This season, known as Absolute Doom, was announced at Disney fan event D23. It will have a ton of new Marvel skins, a Marvel-themed battle pass, and later Disney villain and Pixar skins.
Fortnite fans are already hype for the new season, so hearing that Simpsons might also be on its way is yet another reason to get excited. Some have already joked that they are about to lose all their savings on Season 4. Will there be exploding donut-shaped grenades? Maybe Bart's skateboard as a mobility option.
However, some gamers are skeptical. SamLeakss has shared other alleged leaks that never came true. But would it really be that shocking? Family Guy is already in Fortnite so why not the Simpsons, especially now that Disney is so involved? Also, what hasn't collaborated with Fortnite at this point?